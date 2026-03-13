Warriors Could Shut Down Steph Curry This Season To Preserve The Final Years Of His Career

The Golden State Warriors have reached a critical crossroads this season that may determine their ultimate fate in the standings. With Stephen Curry’s return looming, the team is reportedly growing increasingly anxious about the risk for re-aggravation. That’s why, according to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, they could consider shutting him down for the sake of protecting their odds in the 2026-27 campaign.

“Next season has become the season in this final Steph Era, and I don’t think at all the Warriors want to jeopardize that,” said Slater on ‘The Hoop Collective’ podcast. “From what I’ve gathered, an injury that they fear, if you do put Steph back on the court, and he’s not quite ready, it could reinjure, reaggravate.”

Curry hasn’t played since January 30th as he seeks treatment for “runner’s knee.” The injury involves pain and swelling around the kneecap, which can restrict movement and lead to further complications. While Steph is only day-to-day, his timetable has been pushed back multiple times already, as initial treatment has failed to elicit the proper response.

The biggest thing for the Warriors is preventing anything that might inhibit his availability in the future. At 37 years old, Steph is running out of time, and next season is largely considered the Warriors’ last chance to make a run with the current regime. That’s why they are doing everything they can to maximize their title odds while they’re still in the picture.

While it may be too late this season, they can change the story next year if they play their cards right. If they re-sign Kristaps Porzingis, they can sure up the frontcourt with spacing and length. They can also opt for a trade and bring in someone like Michael Porter Jr. to provide a steady scoring spark. Of course, there are also more ambitious options, such as LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Either way, the Warriors are all-in on the title pursuit, and they are committed to any path that helps bring Steph one last championship. While Steve Kerr has been open about their decline, there’s still a path back to greatness if they’re willing to pursue it.

To have any chance of making it happen, however, Steph will have to be healthy. He’s not in a good state right now, but giving him the final 17 games off could set him up for a prosperous 2026-27 season. Currently, at ninth in the West, Golden State has already fallen behind, and there’s not a whole lot left to play for, given how much better the Spurs and Thunder have been.

For the Warriors, the choice is clear: do whatever it takes to preserve Steph Curry’s health and set up one final title run in 2027. This is the ultimate goal for the Warriors, and they are committed to seeing it through, even if it means sacrificing some wins in the process.