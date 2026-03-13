Draymond Green Was A Late Scratch vs. Timberwolves: What Happened To Warriors Star?

Warriors downgraded Draymond Green moments before tip-off against the Timberwolves with a new injury.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Jan 17, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after hitting a three-point shot against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Jan 17, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after hitting a three-point shot against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

As Stephen Curry continues his recovery, the Golden State Warriors are fighting to stay alive in the unforgiving Western Conference. With several injuries already, the Warriors were already underdogs against the Timberwolves on Friday. But after Draymond Green was ruled out of action, hopeful optimism turned into anxiety as they came to terms with yet another injury setback.

“Porzingis starting in place of Draymond Green, who is scratched with a back injury,” reported Joseph Dycus on X. “Green has dealt with lower back soreness throughout the season.”

Green has played all but 11 games for the Warriors this season, averaging 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 41.8% shooting and 33.1% shooting from three. There were no signs of discomfort in the loss to the Bulls on Tuesday, but sudden back pain hit him like a truck over the past few days, leading the Warriors to rule him out for tonight. The 36-year-old guard has reportedly been dealing with the issue all season, although it could just be an excuse to lighten his workload.

Either way, it’s not expected to be a long absence for Green, although he could be held back further if the feelings persist. He joins Stephen Curry (right patellofemoral pain syndrome), Jimmy Butler (ACL), and Moses Moody (right wrist sprain) on the sidelines, with no concrete return date.

While Dray’s stats are down across the board, his impact has been huge for the Warriors this season, especially on defense. As one of the last remnants of that historic dynasty, he’s provided steady leadership both on the court and in the locker room for years, and his versatility has also made the team more flexible, with the ability to adjust for various lineups.

Without their core players, it’s going to be interesting to see what we get from Kristaps Porzingis tonight, who is set to start for the first time in a Warriors jersey. His size and shooting will open up the floor and help create opportunities for guys like Brandin Podziemski, Pat Spencer, and Quentin Post.

Whether or not the Warriors have enough remains to be seen, but their focus isn’t on this season anyway. The priority in Golden State now is maximizing their chances in 2027, even if it means shutting down their star for the foreseeable future.

In the end, at 32-33, the Warriors are teetering on the edge, and how they perform over these next two weeks could very well set the course for the rest of the season. Having their players back for this stretch will be important, but the Warriors are not going to risk putting anyone out there for a season that’s already as good as lost.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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