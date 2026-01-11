Anthony Edwards Gives Hilarious Reaction To Being Guarded By Victor Wembanyama On Clutch Play

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards continued to impress on Sunday night as he put up a noteworthy performance to lead his team to a 104-103 win over the San Antonio Spurs. With crucial baskets in the closing seconds of the game, Edwards asserted himself as the closer for Minnesota.

Anthony Edwards’ eventual game-winning shot over Victor Wembanyama was probably the highlight of the matchup. While breaking down the play with the media, however, the Wolves’ star shared a hilarious and candid response to being guarded by the Spurs’ big man.

“I was like, ‘Ah s**t,'” Edwards laughed. “You ain’t see me? I was like, ‘Damn. I got the shot? Do I drive him? I was confused. I’m not going to lie. I was like, ‘S**t, I’m going to throw that b***h to Ju [Julius Randle]. I don’t know what to do right now.'”

“He’s so tall, bruh,” he continued. “He takes away everything. He takes away the layup, the jumpshot. He’s got good feet. He can move. He’s one of a kind. I felt like he thought I was gonna take a jump shot. And he would block that s**t. I had to drive.”

Edwards drew Wembanyama at the top of the key on the Wolves’ final possession. Although there was a moment of hesitation, the Wolves’ guard quickly adjusted his approach.

A series of feints broke down Wembanyama’s defensive stance. With the smallest window of opportunity, Edwards broke past the Spurs’ center, utilizing a screen set by Julius Randle as a means of getting a better shot.

Despite Victor Wembanyama‘s best efforts, Edwards’ creativity shone brighter. With a clutch basket to seal the game, Anthony Edwards helped Minnesota complete an epic comeback.

Anthony Edwards Shines In The Fourth Quarter

Anthony Edwards ended Sunday night’s game with 23 points, two rebounds, and three assists while shooting 10-21 from the field. While this isn’t outstanding given his standards, the context of these points, especially those in the final frame, makes all the difference.

Much of this stems from Edwards’ approach toward getting involved in late-game situations, something he addressed with the media after the game.

“I don’t care what happens in the first three quarters, in the 4th quarter, three minutes, four minutes left, let me see it,” Edwards shared. “I don’t care. Y’all can do whatever else. You can have 50 points, but fourth quarter, four minutes left, for the rest of the game, let me get it.”



“Sometimes the coaches may call something, but I feel like my teammates know. When it’s the last four minutes in the fourth quarter, they kinda know, like, ‘We’re giving the ball to 5.’ I’m thankful for that, for sure.”

Anthony Edwards has established himself as an extremely reliable asset in the closing moments of the game. While already boasting elite offensive capabilities, this aspect of his development has been particularly noteworthy.

At 24, Edwards continues to grow in stature as a superstar in the NBA. Tasked with leading a franchise, too, it will be intriguing to see what the guard can achieve with Minnesota this season.