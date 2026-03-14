Stephen Curry Reveals His Latest Retirement Plans: Good News For Warriors

Warriors star Stephen Curry is nearing the end of a historic NBA career. As a four-time champion, two-time MVP, and 12x All-Star, he’s got nothing left to prove as a player, but he’s still not done trying to add to his resume. In a recent chat on The Athletic Show with Marcus Thompson II, the basketball legend gave his current thoughts on retirement, and when he’ll know it’s the right moment to walk away.

“I think your body is the first point of information,” Curry said, via Nick Friedell. “When I’m out there on the court right now, I still get lost in the fun. It’s still my happy place. The competition, the camaraderie, the chasing something that matters, that still gets me going. And I don’t see that stopping anytime soon.”

At 38 years old, currently in his 17th season, Curry is at a different stage in his NBA timeline. With the glory days behind him and his youth dwindling, it’s about that time for the point guard to think about what comes next. Whether it’s a job with the media, in the coaching world, or something completely unrelated to the game, Steph has earned the right to chart his own path, but he’s not quite ready yet.

While he’s taking special care to listen to his body, Steph doesn’t see any signs of slowing down. On the court, he’s as effective as he’s ever been with averages of 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 46.8% shooting and 39.1% shooting from three. He’s been the saving grace for the Warriors and the biggest factor in their limited success this season.

The only problem for Curry is his health and availability. He’s been out since January 30th with “runner’s knee,” and lingering pain has complicated his timeline. With the Warriors fearful of potential re-aggravation, they could elect to sit Steph for the season in order to preserve his future durability.

Regardless, Steph plans to keep playing for a while. With another two years and $120 million on his contract, he’s locked in until 2027, at least, but he’ll likely go on past that. However long he plays, the Warriors are committed to helping him win one last title. If they can just add one more star or elite perimeter shooter, it could be enough to make them competitive against the top teams in the East. For now, Steph is fully engaged, and the Warriors can rest easy knowing they can build around him for several years to come.