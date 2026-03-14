Victor Wembanyama Reveals His Ultimate Goal For Regular Season: MVP And DPOY

In the aftermath of a dominant 115-102 win over the Hornets on Saturday, Spurs star Victor Wembanyama spoke with confidence as he described some of his regular-season goals. During a chat with the media, he revealed his ambitious desire to secure both the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year award for 2025-26.

“If we don’t know it’s impossible, we might still do it,” said Wembanyama. “Right now in my mind is taking great care of my body cause I also want to win the MVP, and the DPOY. So I’m trying to press the gas from now until the end of the season and really take care of my treatment, take care of my sleep, take care of my routine.”

The Spurs took care of business at home today, defeating a Hornets team with a well-balanced attack. Of course, Victor Wembanyama led the way with 32 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and four blocks on 54.2% shooting and 50.0% shooting from three. It was just the latest game in what has been an elite season for the big man, which has the franchise ranked second in the West (49-18).

As the former No. 1 overall pick and a prospect who drew comparisons to LeBron James, expectations have always been heightened for Wemby, but he’s always answered the call. This season, in 51 games, he’s doing it all for the Spurs with averages of 24.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and 3.0 blocks per game on 50.6% shooting and 36.0% shooting from three.

Those numbers are enough to put Victor squarely in the MVP conversation, but can he really beat out someone like Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? As much as his team is winning, Victor’s scoring average pales in comparison to what Luka (32.5) and SGA (31.8) are doing offensively. Where Victor does have an advantage is on the other end, as he makes up for his lower scoring output with dominant defense in the frontcourt.

That’s why, if Victor only wins one award this season, it’s most likely the DPOY. His size, talent, and focus on that end of the floor have made the Spurs an absolute force to be reckoned with. Unlike Luka or Jokic, he plays both ends of the floor, and it gives the opponent no room to breathe. Ultimately, Victor’s activity in the paint does more than disrupt shots; it downright shuts down opposing offenses, and that’s what makes his impact extra special.

The last player to win the MVP and DPOY is Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2019-20, and it put him among some of the all-time greats. If Victor pulls it off now, at 22 years old, it will only solidify his status as the best young player in the game.