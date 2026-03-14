Luka Doncic And Deandre Ayton Get Glowing Reviews From JJ Redick Ahead Of Nuggets Clash

Ahead of a critical showdown against the Nuggets this weekend, Lakers coach JJ Redick spoke up on various topics relating to the Lakers and what we can expect the rest of the season. Specifically, he had a lot to say about Luka Doncic and his leadership for the team, as he’s carried them to prosperity all season (including in a win against the Bulls this week).

“I think the way he’s navigated this season, given all the things he’s going through, having to take a plane to Slovenia, some bumps and bruises that he’s played through, our injuries, he’s been at the forefront of everything that we do, and everything we’ve had success with,” said Redick. “He’s done a fantastic job of leading this group.”

Doncic, 27, is currently having one of the best seasons of his career, with averages of 32.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 47.5% shooting and 36.7% shooting from three. Despite some minor injuries and troubles at home, Luka has been at the top of his game, being that consistent offensive force the Lakers need.

In the process, they’ve been one of the more competitive teams in the West, sitting fourth in the standings (41-25). Doncic’s arrival has changed everything for the Lakers, widening their title window while shifting their timeline.

For a team under so much pressure to succeed, Luka has more than answered the call. He’s embraced the challenge of being a Laker and everything that comes with it. No matter how much you might doubt L.A.’s title chances, Luka’s leadership and commitment cannot be questioned, and Redick wants to make it clear that everything revolves around him.

Big Praise For Deandre Ayton

While some Lakers fans are still not sold on Deandre Ayton as the team’s long-term center, he’s played with notably more passion in the last few games. His effort and focus have been much more consistent, which has not gone unnoticed by Redick.

“I think the word force is a good way to describe the way he’s played the last couple of games,” said Redick. “Even in the first stint in the New York game, I think that he played with a lot of force. You can feel him out there. The pursuit of the basketball, you know, he had offensive rebounds in the last two games to get 11 in those games. It was huge. A big reason we won the Chicago game. We got 30 chance points, and he was right there at the forefront of that. I think his screening, you know, has gotten back to what it was at the beginning of the year. You know, that’s an important part of our offense and what we do. Just the, you know, the ability to screen, and he’s been really good there. But it all comes from a place of force.”

Ayton was the Lakers’ big addition last summer, but he hasn’t really lived up to expectations. His play has been inconsistent all season, leading Redick to lean more and more on his backup, Jaxson Hayes. Still, when Ayton is playing well, the Lakers are a much harder team to beat, and his recent stretch explains the Lakers’ current run (7-3 in their last 10 games).

In the end, with averages of 12.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 66.9% shooting from the field, Ayton is a major piece for the Lakers, and JJ Redick is determined to bring out his best for the upcoming NBA playoffs.