JJ Redick Gets Real On Approaching Hardest Stretch Of Lakers Schedule

Lakers coach JJ Redick looks ahead to difficult portion of the schedule.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center.
Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Lakers coach JJ Redick did not mince words about the path ahead for his group. In a chat with the media ahead of Saturday’s game, he was brutally honest as he spoke about the upcoming six-game stretch that could make or break their season.

“You work all season to put yourself in a spot, with 16 games to go, to try and make the playoffs. That’s where we’re at, and that’s what we’re gonna try to do,” said Redick. “There are a lot of teams that are bunched up with us, and we have a ridiculously hard six-game stretch here, starting tonight. We’ve got to be great.”

Redick and his staff have been working around the clock to maximize chemistry and cohesion on this Lakers team. It hasn’t always been a smooth process, but recent success has them tied for third in the standings, on par with the Houston Rockets at 41-25. That’s why what happens over these next few weeks could very well determine their fate for the entire 205-26 campaign.

Unfortunately, the schedule doesn’t lighten up for Los Angeles. As Redick outlined, things only get harder from here, starting with tonight’s showdown against the Nuggets. They will be underdogs against Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and Jamal Murray, a combo that has beaten them multiple times in the playoffs.

After that, the Lakers face Houston for a two-game set against Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun. The Rockets are stacked, and they’ve presented a major challenge to the Lakers this season. Being at home, the Rockets will have the advantage in these high-stakes games, and the Lakers must win both if they want to secure the third seed for themselves.

The Lakers then play the Miami Heat, who have climbed to sixth in the standings after seven straight wins. They are one of the NBA’s hottest teams right now, led by Bam Adebayo, who recently went off for 83 points.

They’ll then travel to Orlando for a game against the Magic on March 21st. While the Magic have been underachieving this season, they still have the talent to give the Lakers serious problems. If Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane can get it going and be aggressive early, it’ll be tough for the Lakers to keep up.

Finally, the Lakers end this stretch with a game against the Pistons on March 23rd. Detroit is the number one team in the East right now, and the Lakers won’t easily keep up with the combined efforts of Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and Duncan Robinson.

Ultimately, how the Lakers come out of this stretch may decide where they finish in the standings. If they can go at least 6-2 or better, it could be enough for them to stay within the top four in the West. If not, then they might be better off shutting down their stars and holding out until next season.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Dec 27, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images Spurs Player Ratings: Victor Wembanyama Shines In Dominant Win Over Hornets
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like