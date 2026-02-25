Top Four Most Disappointing NBA Players In 2025-26

The 2025-26 NBA season has been a whirlwind so far, with plenty of surprises from teams and players. At the top, the Spurs and Thunder are controlling things in the West, while the Pistons, Knicks, and Celtics are leading the way out East. Individually, Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were setting the tone for most of the season, but injuries have put Cade Cunningham at the front of MVP discussions.

Overall, with steep competition across the league, staying in the top six hasn’t been easy, and it’s pushed even the best players to their limit. Unfortunately, not every athlete has been meeting expectations this season. As always, there are a number of players who have underachieved for one reason or another.

From young risers to experienced veterans, these players have been disappointing by either failing to improve or seeing an overall regression in their production. While it’s not too late for them to turn things around, their performance thus far is a major red flag on their trajectory for the future.

4. Evan Mobley

On paper, Evan Mobley is having a fine campaign with averages of 17.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game on 51.4% shooting from the field and 30.5% shooting from three. After a rough start, the Cavaliers are back up to fourth in the East at 37-22, and in a strong position to secure home-court advantage in the first round. As a former third overall pick, Mobley was supposed to carry the Cavs into the future, but his stats have actually regressed in his fifth season.

The most concerning element of Mobley’s decline is his three-point shooting percentage, which has dropped from 37.3% shooting in 2023-24 to 30.5% shooting in 2025-26. Mobley hasn’t been nearly as aggressive as the Cavs were hoping for, and his game hasn’t really grown at all from where it was last season. Ultimately, the path to redemption for Mobley is in the playoffs, where the Cavs have historically struggled. If he can save his best for that stretch, it will change everything.

3. Draymond Green

As a four-time NBA champion and former Defensive Player of the Year, Draymond Green doesn’t have anything left to prove, but his future is becoming increasingly doubtful as his impact wanes. The defensive specialist used to be the lifeblood of an elite Warriors defense while helping teammates find good shots on the other end. That responsibility, coupled with his role as an enforcer, once made Green indispensable in Golden State.

This season, however, he hasn’t been nearly as consistent. He’s currently putting up some of the lowest numbers of his career so far (8.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 41.0% shooting and 32.0% shooting from three) for a Warriors squad that’s been stuck in purgatory. As he’s slowed down with age, it’s caused a natural slippage defensively that has made the Warriors especially vulnerable. Now, his future with the team is in jeopardy as trade rumors indicate this could be his final season in Golden State. At 35 years old, this development was to be expected for someone of Green’s age, but it’s unfortunate timing with Klay Thompson gone and Jimmy Butler injured.

2. Paolo Banchero

The Orlando Magic were projected to be among the top five teams in the East, but they’ve barely kept their heads above water at seventh in the standings this season (31-26). The addition of Desmond Bane has been good, but Paolo Banchero’s play hasn’t quite lived up to standards. The 23-year-old swingman has actually regressed, putting up his lowest scoring numbers since his rookie season, with averages of 21.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 45.3% shooting from the field and 31.5% shooting from three.

For Paolo, the biggest issue seems to be shooting. He’s averaging the lowest three-point attempts of his career at 3.8 per game, but he’s only making 31.5% of them. While fans have been quick to blame his early-season groin injury for disrupting his rhythm, Paolo hasn’t shown any real growth or development in his game this season. That’s part of the reason why the Magic have been so underwhelming. For them to maximize their success, they need Banchero to live up to his potential and set a positive example for his teammates.

1. Ja Morant

Ja Morant was once considered among the best young stars in the game. At 26, he should be just entering his prime, but Morant’s performance has left much to be desired over the past few months. The two-time All-Star, who used to be involved in MVP conversations, is down to 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 41.0% shooting from the field and 23.5% shooting from three this season. As a result, the Grizzlies have been a shell of themselves at 21-36 (11th in the West).

The biggest problem with Ja is his leadership and cultural impact in the locker room. Even after a series of prior incidents, he got himself suspended this season due to a heated clash with his coach. In short, it’s been a disaster for Ja and the Grizzlies, and far from what they were expecting to start this season. Ja is still young enough to turn his career around, but he’ll never be the same if he can’t recapture the spark that made him so successful.