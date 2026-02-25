Warriors Player Ratings: Balanced Attack Fuels 133-112 Blowout Over Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors didn’t just win, they overwhelmed the Memphis Grizzlies from the opening quarter and never let them breathe. A 32-point lead and 97% of the game spent ahead tells you everything about the flow. This was controlled from start to finish.

Golden State shot 53.3% from the field, knocked down 19 threes, and piled up 37 assists in one of their cleanest offensive performances of the season. The ball moved with purpose, the spacing was sharp, and nearly every rotation player had a moment that swung momentum.

Most impressive? It wasn’t a one-man show. This was layered scoring, connective passing, and disruptive defense. Here are the full player ratings from a wire-to-wire statement win.

Will Richard: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 1 TOV, 9-15 FG, 2-6 3-PT FG, 1-1 FT, 30 MIN

Richard set the tone early with decisive drives and confident shot selection. He didn’t hunt shots – he let the offense bring them to him, and when the Grizzlies shaded too heavily toward the perimeter, he attacked the paint. The six assists showed patience, and the three steals reflected his activity defensively. He played under control all night, which is exactly what Golden State needed.

Brandin Podziemski: A-

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 3 TOV, 6-14 FG, 3-8 3-PT FG, 4-4 FT, 31 MIN

Brandin Podziemski stuffed the stat sheet and quietly dictated tempo. He pushed the pace when lanes opened up and slowed things down when possessions required structure. The three turnovers were the only blemish, but his rebounding from the guard spot and steady playmaking outweighed them. This felt like a mature floor game.

Gary Payton II: A-

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 3 TOV, 8-12 FG, 3-7 3-PT FG, 28 MIN

This was vintage Payton energy. He flew into passing lanes, finished in transition, and made the extra pass when help defenders collapsed. The three steals led directly to points, and his cutting punished Memphis for ball-watching. The three turnovers were aggressive ones – not careless.

Gui Santos: A-

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 6-7 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 4-4 FT, 26 MIN

Santos was ultra-efficient and made quick decisions all evening. When he caught the ball, he either shot it confidently or moved it immediately. The near-perfect shooting night speaks for itself, but what stood out was how comfortable he looked operating within the flow of the offense. No hesitation. No forcing.

Pat Spencer: A-

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 9 AST, 2 TOV, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 5-13 FG, 2-5 3-PT FG, 32 MIN

Spencer did everything. 9 assists during one of the fastest games is no coincidence. He constantly got the ball to the open shooter. Spencer’s +23 plus-minus says just how good the offense was with him orchestrating everything.

Moses Moody: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 4-7 FG, 3-5 3-PT FG, 3-3 FT, 28 MIN

Moody’s shooting really helped open up Memphis. Moody was able to capitalize on the opportunity and make defensive reads as the defenders closed in on him. Moody seems to get more and more decisive every game.

Quinten Post: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 8 REB, 2 TOV, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 4-9 FG, 2-6 3-PT FG, 2-3 FT, 21 MIN

Post gave physical minutes to Golden State. He rebounded and protected the rim while keeping his fouls in check. Post’s shot on the outside wasn’t automatic, but because of his willingness to take it, it helped the defense.

Al Horford: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 1 BLK, 4-10 FG, 2-6 3-PT FG, 27 MIN

Horford had a strong on-court presence, and did his job on both ends, including defensive calls and crashing the paint on both ends, which were key when Memphis made mini runs. A couple of missed threes kept his points down, but he did his job.

Malevy Leons: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 3-5 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 2-4 FT, 18 MIN

Hustle was evident with Leons and was seen with 5 offensive rebounds. These drained not only Memphis’ energy, but also the motivation to defend. He was not perfect with his free throws, but even still, this did not take away from his effort.