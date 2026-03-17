Steve Kerr Gives A Promising Injury Update On Stephen Curry After Warriors Star Dispels False Rumors

Steve Kerr, the Warriors’ head coach, appeared for an interview on the Willard and Dibs radio show of 95.7 The Game. He gave promising news on Stephen Curry, who is inching closer to his return after missing the last 18 games due to right patellofemoral pain syndrome, also known as the runner’s knee.

“He (Steph) is trending in the right direction. He’s ramped up his workouts. The reason he’s on the trip is that he now needs extra bodies, people to play with, and we’ll be doing that over the course of this road trip,” said Kerr with the hopes that Curry would return to scrimmages by the end of their road trip (which is the next four games).

“But it’s literally day-to-day. Rick Celebrini is here with him on this trip. They went over to the arena when we got to Boston for a workout. So we’ll just keep hoping that things continue to progress.”

Therefore, Curry could be back in action for the final few games of the season as well. It is a bit unrealistic to assume that Curry would be his best self in the postseason if the Warriors shut him down until the play-in tournament.

After a stretch of so many missed games, Curry could use the remaining few games to get back into momentum heading into the postseason.

Until recently, there were rumors that the Warriors were considering shutting down Stephen Curry for the rest of the season, as they seemed destined for a play-in tournament finish (9.5 games ahead of the 11th-place Grizzlies with 14 games left).

But Stephen Curry dispelled those rumors, saying that until there is a chance to keep fighting for a shot at the title, he wouldn’t even consider doing that.

“That’s not who we are,” Curry told The Athletic after the Warriors’ 107-110 loss to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night. “If we have stuff to play for, we play. So, I’m working to get back.”

“I know we’re depleted, but the idea of my injury is just getting information by the day of, ‘Can I play safely, be myself out there and not put myself in danger short term or long term?'” he further added.

“And then we still have stuff to play for. We’d love to see guys in a playoff series and take a swing. Hopefully, see this team that’s currently constructed healthy for a stretch to learn as much as we can and compete. That’s who we are.”

The 38-year-old veteran superstar has averaged 27.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the three-point line.

The Warriors are currently 33-35 and managed to snap a five-game losing streak last night after their 125-117 win against the Wizards.

While they piggybacked on a 30-point game from Kristaps Porzingis against a team that is already eliminated from playoff contention, for them to have any chance in the postseason, Stephen Curry’s health is of utmost importance.

But as long as the Warriors have a chance to make it, be assured, the 38-year-old Warriors star is doing everything he can to come back to action.