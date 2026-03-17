Cade Cunningham Goes Down: Pistons Star Does Not Return vs. Wizards

Pistons suffer major blow as Cade Cunningham suffers new setback.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Nov 7, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

NBA star Cade Cunningham has been having a career year for the Pistons, but he could be set to miss some time here in the final stretch of the season. The play happened in the game against the Wizards today, after Cade dove to the floor for a loose ball.

The Pistons guard immediately left the game and headed to the locker room for treatment. The Pistons later ruled him out with back spasms, putting his status in jeopardy for the short-term future. In just five minutes of action, he put up six points, two rebounds, zero assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 2-3 shooting from the field.

There are limited details on the severity of Cade’s back injury, but back spasms have a varying recovery time. He could miss anywhere from one game to multiple weeks, depending on how bad the discomfort is. For now, at least, it’s too painful to try and play through, leaving the Pistons to fend for themselves against a lottery-bound Wizards squad.

Cunningham, 24, has played 60 games for the Pistons this season as a top MVP candidate with averages of 24.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 46.1% shooting and 34.7% shooting from three. He’s been a consistent force all season long, providing a steady source of scoring, playmaking, and leadership both on and off the court. Not having his presence out there is going to leave Detroit especially vulnerable in the backcourt. Nevertheless, they have enough to hold it down until he returns.

Tonight, thanks to a balanced team effort, the Pistons are keeping up with the Wizards en route to their 49th win of the season. Jalen Duren went off for 25 points through three quarters, while Daniss Jenkins brought a nice spark off the bench. If they can get those kinds of efforts consistently, they should have no problem maintaining their place atop the East standings.

No matter how it pans out, the Pistons are going to be ready for the playoffs. With Cunningham healthy, they have one of the strongest and most well-rounded rosters in the NBA. They already have the best record in the East, and few teams can truly match up with them when everything’s clicking.

That’s why Cunningham’s health is so important. He’s the key to everything they do, and anything less than his best makes the Pistons extremely vulnerable. Fortunately, this injury isn’t serious, and it shouldn’t have any major implications on the NBA standings.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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