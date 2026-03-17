Thunder Player Ratings: SGA Keeps 20-Point Streak Alive In OKC’s 9th Straight Win

At this point, it’s starting to feel routine.

The Oklahoma City Thunder picked up their ninth straight win, beating the Orlando Magic 113-108 in a game that was closer than it probably should’ve been. Orlando got hot from three (17 makes), but OKC controlled everything else, especially the paint (54 points inside) and the glass (53-41 advantage).

And once again, when things got tight, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took over like he always does.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: A+

Game Stats: 40 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 4 STL, 3 TOV, 14-27 FG, 3-5 3PT, 9-11 FT, 36 MIN

40 points in 36 minutes, and honestly, it never felt rushed.

He went 14-27 from the field, 3-5 from three, 9-11 from the line – just steady, controlled scoring the entire night. There weren’t a ton of flashy stretches, just possession after possession where he got to his spots and converted.

What stands out is how little wasted motion there is. No forcing bad shots, no panicking when Orlando made a run. He also picked up four steals, which is easy to overlook, but he was active defensively too.

The 20-point streak continuing almost feels like a side note at this point — this was just another night where he looked like the best player on the floor.

Chet Holmgren: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 8-14 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-5 FT, 33 MIN

This was one of Chet Holmgren’s more complete games.

20 points and 12 rebounds in 33 minutes, and he did it efficiently (8-14 shooting). He didn’t stretch the floor much tonight (0-2 from three), but it didn’t matter because he was getting what he wanted inside.

Defensively, he wasn’t racking up blocks, but he was in the right spots all game. Contested shots, cleaned up the glass, didn’t overcommit. Just really solid, disciplined basketball.

Ajay Mitchell: B+

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 2 TOV, 5-12 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-5 FT, 28 MIN

Mitchell quietly had a really solid night.

16 points in 28 minutes, 5-12 from the field, perfect 5-5 at the line. He didn’t dominate the ball, but when opportunities came, he took them.

Also added three assists and kept things moving. It wasn’t a headline performance, but it was one of those efforts that helps you win without drawing much attention.

Isaiah Hartenstein: B+

Game Stats: 7 REB, 8 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 0-2 FG, 16 MIN

This is one of those stat lines you have to look at twice.

0 points in 16 minutes… but 7 rebounds and 8 assists from your center. That’s not normal. He was basically acting as a connector the whole time, keeping the offense flowing and finding cutters.

Didn’t look to score at all (0-2), but honestly, they didn’t need him to.

Cason Wallace: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 3-6 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 23 MIN

Good, steady minutes off the bench.

9 points in 23 minutes on 3-6 shooting, hit a three, knocked down both free throws. Nothing forced, nothing sloppy. He just played within himself.

Also added a steal and a block, which is kind of his thing — he always finds a way to impact the game beyond scoring.

Jaylin Williams: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 2-7 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-2 FT, 21 MIN

A little inconsistent, but still productive.

8 points, 6 rebounds in 21 minutes. Shot 2-7, which isn’t great, but hit a couple threes and stayed active on the boards, especially offensively.

Alex Caruso: B

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, 24 MIN

Classic Caruso game.

Only 2 points, but 8 rebounds and 2 steals in 24 minutes. He was all over the place defensively, making things uncomfortable for Orlando’s guards.

This is the kind of game where if you only look at scoring, you miss the point entirely.

Isaiah Joe: B-

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 1 STL, 2-5 FG, 1-3 3PT, 22 MIN

Had some looks, didn’t fully capitalize.

5 points in 22 minutes, 2-5 shooting, 1-3 from deep. Not a bad game, just not a big one either.

Luguentz Dort: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 1 TOV, 1-5 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT, 19 MIN

Dort went cold from the field, but contributed on defense as he always does. Not his best performance in 19 minutes of play, but also not his worst.

Jared McCain: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 3-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 12 MIN

Nice little spark in limited time.

6 points in 12 minutes on 3-6 shooting. Played under control, took good shots, didn’t overdo anything.

Aaron Wiggins: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, 6 MIN

Short run, not much impact.

2 points in 6 minutes, missed a couple shots, grabbed a few rebounds. Just one of those games where he didn’t really get into a rhythm.