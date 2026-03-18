Steve Kerr On Kristaps Porzingis’s Future With The Warriors And Stephen Curry

Steve Kerr has huge expectations for the pairing of Kristaps Porzingis and Stephen Curry.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Steve Kerr unveils plans for Kristaps Porzingis and Stephen Curry. Mandatory Credit: Fadeaway World
Mandatory Credit: Fadeaway World

The 2025-26 season has been an unfortunate one for Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors. With injuries effectively derailing their campaign, the Dubs haven’t had much to look forward to. Still, Kristaps Porzingis‘s potential partnership with Stephen Curry may be a reason to remain hopeful.

Kristaps Porzingis’ 30 points off the bench were the highlight of the Warriors’ 125-117 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night. With the big man gradually finding his groove after dealing with health issues, Steve Kerr recently joined 95.7 FM The Game’s “Willard and Dibs” to discuss Porzingis’ future with the franchise.

“I think the whole point in trading for him [Porzingis] a couple of weeks back was [that] we get the end of this season to make a run, to see what he can do, to see what we can do with him, and pair him with Steph,” Kerr shared.

“He’s an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year, but he’s our guy. We get to show him what we have to offer him,” Kerr added. “I think ideally, for everybody, he would re-sign, come back healthy, and be an important player for us for many years.”

For the Warriors, acquiring Kristaps Porzingis ahead of the trade deadline was a major risk, as it involved parting with Jonathan Kuminga for a fairly injury-prone asset.

Although the players and coaching staff have viewed this move positively, claiming that Porzingis is a near-ideal fit in the Warriors’ rotation, his limited availability has been concerning.

In five appearances for Golden State, Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Although his rebounding numbers are low, Porzingis’ floor spacing ability and size make him a valuable piece in the rotation.

As Steve Kerr mentioned, the remainder of this season appears to be a way of convincing Kristaps Porzingis to re-sign with the team this summer. To do this, however, the Warriors must make a good impression now.

On that note, Warriors fans may have good reason to be excited. With the latest updates on Stephen Curry’s injury suggesting that the superstar could be back after the road trip, the Dubs may finally have the chance to deploy their new duo.

Despite their current situation (33-35), the Warriors (9th in the West) are capable of fighting for a spot in the postseason. With a healthy squad, the Dubs could capitalize on the opportunity they receive from the play-in tournament to secure a playoff berth.

While their chances of making a title push are slim, the potential may be enough to convince Kristaps Porzingis of the team’s capability. If the big man is also able to stay healthy and contribute, the Dubs may also be willing to invest in him as a future roster piece.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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