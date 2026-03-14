Steve Kerr Speaks On Warriors’ Injury Crisis After Losing 3 Players In One Game

The Golden State Warriors‘ push for the NBA Playoffs got dealt a huge setback during their 127-117 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. The franchise, who have been without Stephen Curry in its last 16 games, lost four additional players in this one game due to additional injuries.

The Warriors ruled Draymond Green out right 30 minutes before tip-off with back soreness, before a series of injuries left them stunned against the Timberwolves. Al Horford, Quinten Post, and the recently-returned Seth Curry all picked up injuries and left the game during the clash. Horford had calf tightness in the first quarter before Curry exited in the second while limping off the court. Post would join them in the second half with a sprained ankle.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has led this franchise for 11 years as head coach, and even he couldn’t find the words to describe the current injury crisis in the Warriors locker room. He addressed the same after the Timberwolves loss, saying the Warriors are as beat-up as any team he’s ever seen.

“You saw how hard the guys played and stayed in it. Got the fans into it. We can’t ask anything more from our players right now. What they’re giving effort-wise, playing together. We’re about as beaten up as any team that I can remember, really.”

Kerr hasn’t provided updates on the injured players outside Horford, revealing that he suffered a calf strain and that the team would be cautious before rushing him back onto the court.

“With a calf, we’re not going to rush him back,” Kerr said.

Horford is averaging 8.3 points and 5.0 rebounds this season. Post received no updates after the game, with his potential absence being a blow for Golden State as the 25-year-old big man is averaging 7.6 points and 4.1 rebounds. Seth Curry hasn’t played much this season, averaging 6.8 points in four games. He’ll hope to be back soon and share the court with his brother, Steph, at least once before the season ends.

The severity of Green’s injury is unclear, but locker room reports suggest optimism regarding Green returning to the court as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for Stephen Curry or Jimmy Butler.

Butler is out for this season and most of next season with a torn ACL, while Curry hasn’t played since January 30. The Warriors have a dismal 9-18 record without Curry, despite rivals trying to suggest the Warriors are better without the guard who turns 38 years old today.

While Kerr is still optimistic about having Steph back to end the season, there are some rumors that suggest the Warriors may hold him out for the rest of the season to protect his health. While a tanking effort would bear little fruit for the Warriors, who are nine games ahead of the No. 11 seed in the West, it might marginally improve their chances for next season with a slightly better pick.

If Curry can return, there’s no reason for the Warriors to punt on this season. Curry is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, and is still one of the deadliest scorers in the NBA. If Green, Horford, Post, and Curry all return before the end of the season, the Warriors could avoid missing the Playoffs for the fourth time in the 2020s.