3 Draymond Green Trade Scenarios If Warriors Decide To Move On This Summer

This season is looking like a lost cause for the Golden State Warriors, but don’t underestimate their ability to shake things up this upcoming offseason. As Stephen Curry (37) enters the final stage of his career, the sense of urgency is growing as the organization scrambles to give him a send-off worthy of his legacy.

At 29-27 this season, the Warriors have been squarely mediocre all season, thanks mostly to Jimmy Butler’s season-ending injury. Still, even before his injury, there were signs that this Warriors roster still needed some work. With the deadline passed, it’s too late to make any significant changes in this campaign, but the plans have already begun for this coming summer, when several names are expected to hit the market.

While the Warriors would prefer to keep Draymond, his four-year, $100 million contract expires in 2027, making him the perfect candidate to be moved. At 35 years old, he’s no longer in his prime, but he still makes an impact as a versatile defensive specialist who can play multiple positions. In the right situation, he could be the missing piece that elevates his next team to the next level.

These conditions come together to create a very interesting and critical summer for Golden State. No matter how many times they might deny Green’s availability, trading him is arguably the best way for the Warriors to drastically improve for the 2026-27 season. The only question is which teams are in the best position to add him.

Milwaukee Bucks

Proposed Trade Details

Bucks Receive: Draymond Green, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, 2027 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick

Warriors Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Warriors were in the hunt for Giannis earlier this season and were among his most aggressive pursuers ahead of the deadline. Despite his failed run with Damian Lillard, the Warriors believe he can reopen their title window as the perfect co-star for Stephen Curry. While the price will not be low, it would make Golden State contenders overnight, on par with some of the most elite teams in the Western Conference. In return, the Bucks can have Draymond act as a mentor and leader for a fresh rebuild built on picks and young talent.

For the Warriors, Giannis’ defense would ensure they don’t fall off on that end, but his offense would open up whole new opportunities for Steph and guys like Kristaps Porzingis, Pat Spencer, and Al Horford. With averages of 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0,9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 64.5% shooting from the field and 39.5% shooting from three, Giannis would do more than just replace Draymond Green; he’s an instant upgrade and exactly the kind of partner that can extend Steph’s career. The only room for hesitation with Giannis is surrounding his $62.7 million player option for 2027-28.

Houston Rockets

Proposed Trade Details

Rockets receive: Draymond Green

Warriors receive: Reed Sheppard, Dorian Finney-Smith

Landing Giannis might be more of a pipe dream at this point, but the Warriors don’t need to be so ambitious. Trading an aging veteran like Draymond for a set of younger role-players could prove to be advantageous for all sides. In this scenario with the Rockets, Green moves to Houston to win one last ring alongside his former teammate, Kevin Durant. Meanwhile, the Warriors get back two versatile two-way players to help increase depth and improve lineup flexibility.

With averages of 12.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 42.5% shooting and 38.4% shooting from three, Sheppard isn’t a star, but he’s someone who influences games with his effort, patience, and consistent shot-making at just 21 years old. It’s the same to a lesser degree with Finney-Smith, who has a $13.3 million player option for the 2028-29 campaign.

Los Angeles Lakers

Proposed Trade Details

Lakers receive: Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors receive: Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht

You can’t talk about a potential Draymond Green trade without mentioning the Lakers. His ties with the franchiser run deep, from being represented by Rich Paul to being close friends with LeBron James. It also doesn’t hurt that the Lakers play in the same state, meaning Green has extensive familiarity with Los Angeles. On the court is where things get really interesting.

As a nine-time All-Defensive star and former Defensive Player of the Year, his addition would surely help the Lakers address one of their biggest areas of need. His flexibility ensures he would fit alongside Luka Doncic, and he could even help set him up for easy baskets on offense. While Rui Hachimura ($18.2 million this season) and Dalton Knecht (three years left on rookie deal) may not be enough for the Warriors, it’s a reasonable offer that gives them both some young talent to develop and a win-now athlete in Rui who can provide size on the wing and shooting on the perimeter. The only catch is that Rui will be a free agent this summer, meaning the Lakers would have to work out a sign-and-trade deal.