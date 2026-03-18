“He Can’t Handle No Basketball”: Jose Alvarado Trolls Josh Hart As Knicks Guard Shines Without Jalen Brunson

Jose Alvarado has a banterous reaction to Josh Hart's 33-point explosion tonight during the Knicks vs. Pacers game.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
"He Can't Handle No Basketball": Jose Alvarado Trolls Josh Hart As Knicks Guard Shines Without Jalen Brunson
Credits: Imagn Images

The Knicks’ backcourt was shorthanded tonight, but still managed to pull off a 136-110 win over the lottery-bound Pacers at Madison Square Garden. After the game, Jose Alvarado spoke to the media and hilariously poked fun at Josh Hart’s exceptional 33-point performance.

“Am I impressed with Josh Hart? Not at all, I don’t even like Josh Hart,” Alvarado hilariously said.

“I mean, nah, it just goes to show his work. He trusts his work, always puts his work in; it’s not something we’re going to be shocked about. Obviously, he had one of those nights where he didn’t miss a shot, but as I said, we’re not shocked; he works hard.”

A reporter further asked Alvarado about whether Hart, despite not being a traditional point guard, is a “safety valve” for the Knicks at times.

“Hell no, he can’t handle any basketball. I don’t know what you’re talking about. He just gets the ball and puts his shoulder down, but he ain’t no point guard. He just did well today, man,” Alvarado hilariously responded.

This was only their second win of the season without their star player, Jalen Brunson, who was out tonight due to the management of his right ankle injury (2-4 record without Brunson).

In his absence, Josh Hart led all scorers with 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals while efficiently shooting 12-13 from the field (92.3 FG%) and 5-5 from beyond the arc (100 3P%). Alvarado, who started in Brunson’s place tonight, finished with a game-high 10 assists as well to go with his 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3P).

Alvarado’s comments very well sum up the banterous relationship between the two Knicks guards. Even after the game, Alvarado smacked Josh Hart on his rear end during a live interview.

 

Hart is not typically known for his scoring, but for his prowess on the defensive end. Alvarado was simply poking fun at his teammate, but no hostility was intended.

The Knicks extended their winning streak to four games after this win over the Pacers. They have now improved to 45-25 for the season and are third in the East. They now have two days off before heading to Brooklyn to face the Nets on Friday, March 20.

Meanwhile, the Pacers have further fallen to 15-54 and extended their losing streak to 14 games, dwelling at the bottom (15th) of the Eastern Conference. They will host the Trail Blazers tomorrow night in Indiana.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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