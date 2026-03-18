“He Can’t Handle No Basketball”: Jose Alvarado Trolls Josh Hart As Knicks Guard Shines Without Jalen Brunson

The Knicks’ backcourt was shorthanded tonight, but still managed to pull off a 136-110 win over the lottery-bound Pacers at Madison Square Garden. After the game, Jose Alvarado spoke to the media and hilariously poked fun at Josh Hart’s exceptional 33-point performance.

“Am I impressed with Josh Hart? Not at all, I don’t even like Josh Hart,” Alvarado hilariously said.

“I mean, nah, it just goes to show his work. He trusts his work, always puts his work in; it’s not something we’re going to be shocked about. Obviously, he had one of those nights where he didn’t miss a shot, but as I said, we’re not shocked; he works hard.”

A reporter further asked Alvarado about whether Hart, despite not being a traditional point guard, is a “safety valve” for the Knicks at times.

“Hell no, he can’t handle any basketball. I don’t know what you’re talking about. He just gets the ball and puts his shoulder down, but he ain’t no point guard. He just did well today, man,” Alvarado hilariously responded.

This was only their second win of the season without their star player, Jalen Brunson, who was out tonight due to the management of his right ankle injury (2-4 record without Brunson).

In his absence, Josh Hart led all scorers with 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals while efficiently shooting 12-13 from the field (92.3 FG%) and 5-5 from beyond the arc (100 3P%). Alvarado, who started in Brunson’s place tonight, finished with a game-high 10 assists as well to go with his 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3P).

Alvarado’s comments very well sum up the banterous relationship between the two Knicks guards. Even after the game, Alvarado smacked Josh Hart on his rear end during a live interview.

another angle of Jose butt slapping Josh lmao https://t.co/SXxtRMaazR pic.twitter.com/Y9Sce8v6M4 — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) March 18, 2026

Hart is not typically known for his scoring, but for his prowess on the defensive end. Alvarado was simply poking fun at his teammate, but no hostility was intended.

The Knicks extended their winning streak to four games after this win over the Pacers. They have now improved to 45-25 for the season and are third in the East. They now have two days off before heading to Brooklyn to face the Nets on Friday, March 20.

Meanwhile, the Pacers have further fallen to 15-54 and extended their losing streak to 14 games, dwelling at the bottom (15th) of the Eastern Conference. They will host the Trail Blazers tomorrow night in Indiana.