Draymond Green Clarifies Post About “Crushing” Little Girls In Controversial Exchange With Knicks Fan

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has made some controversial comments over the years, and he was at it again recently. Green stunningly appeared to threaten violence against two little girls in a New York Knicks fan’s X header after the user called him a b****.

Green stated he’d “crush those dirty a** kids” if the user didn’t watch their mouth, but has now clarified during an interview with Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor that he was talking about roasting them.

“Just so we’re clear, when I told that girl I’ll crush them kids, I looked at their picture,” Green said. “I was talking about I’ll fry them kids. Like I’ll roast them. I was in the spirit of roasting. I had just finished the Kevin Hart [roast].”

Green was a roaster for The Roast of Kevin Hart. He did some roasting, but got brutally roasted, too. Green was in that same mode when he put out that fiery response.

O’Connor jokingly asked if Green wasn’t actually talking about stomping on the children, and the 36-year-old made it clear he’d never do such a thing.

“Hell no,” Green said. “I got little girls, man… I don’t put my hands on girls… You get these people talking s*** on Threads, and then you go look at their profile picture, and it’s like, ‘This you talking to me like this?’ And so this lady had this banner of these two dirty a** kids… And I’m like, you can’t talk to me like this, and you got two little dirty kids right here, and you’re calling me the b-word. You can’t talk to me like this.”

That is still quite disrespectful towards two kids (who actually turned out to be the user and their twin sister when they were younger), but it’s better than threatening to assault them. Green also revealed here that he and his friends say, “He crushed her,” instead of “He cooked her,” which is more commonly used online.

“So when I am talking to the lady,” Green said. “I’m like, ‘You should stop before I crush these little dirty things.’… I am in the spirit of roasting, and I’m about to crush these kids if you call me another b-word.”

Green should have known that, considering his history, not many were going to assume that he was talking about roasting. We have seen the four-time All-Star punch Jordan Poole, stomp on Domantas Sabonis, put Rudy Gobert in a headlock, and strike Jusuf Nurkic in the face.

So, when Green says he would crush someone, your mind doesn’t go to roasting. As for why a Knicks fan was using such language toward him in the first place, it was because he had routinely dismissed the team for much of the season. So, after the team went up 3-0 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, that user got carried away.

When you use that kind of language, you shouldn’t be surprised to get a strong response. It just so happened that Green appeared to cross the line by threatening violence. He wants everyone to know he was only being disrespectful.