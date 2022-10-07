Skip to main content

Video: Draymond Green Furiously Punched Jordan Poole In The Face And Knocked Him Down During Their Altercation

Video: Draymond Green Furiously Punched Jordan Poole In The Face And Knocked Him Down During Their Altercation

An altercation between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole made the headlines around the NBA this week. When everything appeared to be cool for the defending NBA champions, reports came out talking about Draymond hitting Poole during an incident at practice. 

Following this moment, more reports saw the light, suggesting that Poole was acting 'differently' in training camp, changing his attitude and more stuff. Green already apologized for the incident, but this isn't the end of it by any means. 

Now, this situation has gotten a new update, as somebody leaked the video of the buildup and the moment when Green swung at Poole, taking him down to the floor before people came in the middle to separate them. 

Video: Draymond Green Furiously Punched Jordan Poole In The Face And Knocked Him Down During Their Altercation

TMZ Sports got the video of this incident, which shows Poole and Draymond going at it, exchanging words. They distance themselves from one another at some point, but the trash-talking doesn't stop. That's when Draymond approaches the young guard. Poole shoves his teammate, and the veteran replies with a big right hand that knocks Poole down. When Draymond tries to hit more punches, he's stopped by the people around him. 

That was a very unnecessary moment for Green, especially knowing he was going against his own teammate. Both Green and Poole are in contract years, and many believe that situation had something to do with this altercation. Steve Kerr has defended Poole against accusations that he changed his attitude this training camp, and Stephen Curry said nothing granted Poole getting hit

Draymond is expected to receive a punishment from the Warriors, and now that the video is out, things could be worse for him. Of course, public opinion won't condone this, and the Dubs are very aware of that.  

YOU MAY LIKE

Team USA 'Seriously Interested' In Joel Embiid And Will Battle Team France For The Center
NBA Media

Team USA 'Seriously Interested' In Joel Embiid And Will Battle Team France For The Center

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green's Old Comments On Jordan Poole Resurface After Their Incident: "If You Can't Handle Him Talking S**t, That's On You."
NBA Media

Draymond Green's Old Comments On Jordan Poole Resurface After Their Incident: "If You Can't Handle Him Talking S**t, That's On You."

By Orlando Silva
Stephen Curry Is Working To Keep The Warriors Together After The Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Incident
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Is Working To Keep The Warriors Together After The Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Incident

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green Has Reportedly Lost The 'Trust And Respect' Of His Teammates After Punching Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Draymond Green Has Reportedly Lost The 'Trust And Respect' Of His Teammates After Punching Jordan Poole

By Orlando Silva
The Current NBA Players Who Will Be First-Ballot Hall Of Famers
NBA

The Current NBA Players Who Will Be First-Ballot Hall Of Famers

By Nick Mac
Stephen Curry Has An Interesting Take On Victor Wembanyama: "He’s Like The 2K Create-A-Player”
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Has An Interesting Take On Victor Wembanyama: "He’s Like The 2K Create-A-Player”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant On Victor Wembanyama: "The League Is Really In Trouble When He Comes In"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant On Victor Wembanyama: "The League Is Really In Trouble When He Comes In"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Trae Young, Ja Morant, De'Aaron Fox And More NBA Players React To Video Of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Trae Young, Ja Morant, De'Aaron Fox And More NBA Players React To Video Of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O’Neal Almost Hurt Ashton Kutcher Until He Learned He Was Married To Mila Kunis: “When I Saw He Was Married To You, I Let Him Go.”
NBA Media

Shaquille O’Neal Almost Hurt Ashton Kutcher Until He Learned He Was Married To Mila Kunis: “When I Saw He Was Married To You, I Let Him Go.”

By Orlando Silva
Shareef O'Neal Claims He Has Cleared His Differences With Father Shaquille O'Neal Over Entering NBA Draft: "He Wanted Me To Stay In School. I Wanted To Better Myself Through This."
NBA Media

Shareef O'Neal Claims He Has Cleared His Differences With Father Shaquille O'Neal Over Entering NBA Draft: "He Wanted Me To Stay In School. I Wanted To Better Myself Through This."

By Aditya Mohapatra
Colin Cowherd Defends Draymond Green, Believes A Team Needs A Player Like Him To Succeed: "You Got To Have Somebody, When You Win A Championship, To Poke You. Dennis Rodman Did It For The Bulls, Udonis Haslem Has Done It For Miami."
NBA Media

Colin Cowherd Defends Draymond Green, Believes A Team Needs A Player Like Him To Succeed: "You Got To Have Somebody, When You Win A Championship, To Poke You. Dennis Rodman Did It For The Bulls, Udonis Haslem Has Done It For Miami."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA GMs Select The Best Player At Each Position For The 2022-23 Season
NBA Media

NBA GMs Select The Best Player At Each Position For The 2022-23 Season

By Orlando Silva
Dwight Howard Upset With Shaquille O'Neal Constantly Hating On Him: "Why Is He Hating On Me? He Should Be Happy That Somebody Is Trying To Follow In His Footsteps."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Upset With Shaquille O'Neal For Constantly Hating On Him: "Why Is He Hating On Me? He Should Be Happy That Somebody Is Trying To Follow In His Footsteps."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Dwight Howard On The Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James: "I Always Felt Like Kobe Was Like Batman And LeBron's Like Captain America, For Real."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard On The Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James: "I Always Felt Like Kobe Was Like Batman And LeBron's Like Captain America, For Real."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Video: Draymond Green Furiously Punched Jordan Poole In The Face And Knocked Him Down During Their Altercation
NBA Media

Video: Draymond Green Furiously Punched Jordan Poole In The Face And Knocked Him Down During Their Altercation

By Orlando Silva
Dwight Howard Says He Felt Very Disrespected When He Was Snubbed From The NBA 75 Team: "F*ck It, I Don't Even Wanna Play Basketball."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Says He Felt Very Disrespected When He Was Snubbed From The NBA 75 Team: "F*ck It, I Don't Even Wanna Play Basketball."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya