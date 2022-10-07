An altercation between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole made the headlines around the NBA this week. When everything appeared to be cool for the defending NBA champions, reports came out talking about Draymond hitting Poole during an incident at practice.

Following this moment, more reports saw the light, suggesting that Poole was acting 'differently' in training camp, changing his attitude and more stuff. Green already apologized for the incident, but this isn't the end of it by any means.

Now, this situation has gotten a new update, as somebody leaked the video of the buildup and the moment when Green swung at Poole, taking him down to the floor before people came in the middle to separate them.

Video: Draymond Green Furiously Punched Jordan Poole In The Face And Knocked Him Down During Their Altercation

TMZ Sports got the video of this incident, which shows Poole and Draymond going at it, exchanging words. They distance themselves from one another at some point, but the trash-talking doesn't stop. That's when Draymond approaches the young guard. Poole shoves his teammate, and the veteran replies with a big right hand that knocks Poole down. When Draymond tries to hit more punches, he's stopped by the people around him.

That was a very unnecessary moment for Green, especially knowing he was going against his own teammate. Both Green and Poole are in contract years, and many believe that situation had something to do with this altercation. Steve Kerr has defended Poole against accusations that he changed his attitude this training camp, and Stephen Curry said nothing granted Poole getting hit.

Draymond is expected to receive a punishment from the Warriors, and now that the video is out, things could be worse for him. Of course, public opinion won't condone this, and the Dubs are very aware of that.