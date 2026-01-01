Lakers Injury Report: Jarred Vanderbilt Questionable, Four Others Ruled Out vs. Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers enter their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies dealing with continued injury concerns that have complicated an already uneven stretch. Availability remains the primary storyline as the Lakers try to stabilize amid multiple absences.

Los Angeles has several key players sidelined. Jarred Vanderbilt (right leg soreness) is listed as questionable. Rui Hachimura (right calf soreness), Austin Reaves (left calf strain), Adou Thiero (right MCL sprain), and Gabe Vincent (lumbar back strain) have all been ruled out, further thinning the Lakers’ rotation on both ends of the floor.

The Grizzlies are also navigating a lengthy injury report. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (right hamstring soreness) and Jaylen Wells (left hamstring soreness) are questionable. Brandon Clarke (right calf strain), Zach Edey (left ankle stress reaction), Ty Jerome (right calf strain), John Konchar (left thumb UCL surgery recovery), Scotty Pippen Jr. (left great toe surgery recovery), Vince Williams Jr. (left patellar tendinitis), and Jahmai Mashack (two-way transfer) are all out.

While both teams have clearly been hit hard by injuries, things are especially tough for the Lakers right now given the growing unease surrounding their play. They have struggled to find consistency while cycling through lineups, with defensive breakdowns and limited spacing becoming recurring issues amid the absences. With so many rotation players unavailable, the margin for error continues to shrink, putting added pressure on the remaining core to carry heavier workloads.

As for potential reinforcements, Vanderbilt’s questionable status suggests his condition is only temporary, though the team has remained cautious with his recovery process. As one of their best perimeter defenders, his absence would be felt if he’s ruled as unavailable tomorrow.

Reaves’ calf strain has required more patience, with no return expected for weeks. He has not played since his Christmas Day game was cut short, when he finished with 12 points, one rebound, one assist, zero steals, and one block in 15 minutes on 62.5% shooting and 40.0% shooting from three.

Meanwhile, Hachimura’s calf continues to be monitored day to day. His presence on the wing has been important for the Lakers this season, but he has already been ruled out for the next two games as he regains full strength.

Until their pieces return, the Lakers will need to grind through this stretch with limited flexibility and little room for further setbacks. At 20-11 and losers of six of their last 10 games, the decline is undeniable, but the Lakers can limit the damage if they act quickly. Beyond strong play from Luka Doncic and LeBron James, improved defensive performances will go a long way toward stabilizing what has been an up-and-down season.

With the schedule offering little relief, the Lakers’ ability to survive this stretch will come down to discipline and urgency. Injuries may explain the inconsistency, but they cannot excuse it for long. If Los Angeles hopes to avoid sliding further in a crowded West, sharper defensive execution and steadier effort are non-negotiable until reinforcements finally return.