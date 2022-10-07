Stephen Curry Defends Jordan Poole After Recent Fight With Draymond Green: “JP's Been Great. There's Nothing That Warranted The Situation Yesterday."

After missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, the Golden State Warriors made a phenomenal comeback in the 2021-22 NBA season. The Dubs' were led to an excellent record of 53-29, which helped the team in clinching the third seed in the Western Conference.

They continued that form in the postseason and ended up being crowned the NBA champions. Obviously, Stephen Curry was the star of the team throughout the year, and he also won the first NBA Finals MVP award of his career.

But along with Steph, many other players also stepped up their game. One such player was Jordan Poole. Poole was initially given extra minutes to fill the void left by Klay Thompson.

Over the year, Poole maintained his form and earned a solid role in the team. So much so that the Dubs are considering handing him a big contract extension soon. However, as per a recent report, Poole's behavior was reportedly changed due to him being on the verge of signing a lucrative contract.

Stephen Curry Breaks Silence About Jordan Poole And Draymond Green's Fight

The report about Poole's attitude change came after a reported fight between him and Draymond Green. Green apparently punched Poole, and many believed he did it because of Poole's change in attitude.

Since yesterday, fans have been waiting to hear Stephen Curry's take on the alleged brawl. The Warriors superstar did so recently, and he even defended Poole.

It was a specific Tweet about - insinuating that JP's attitude or something has changed since he's been in this training camp... It's absolute BS. Andre addressed it yesterday with his Tweet, you can kinda leave it at that. JP's been great. There's nothing that warranted the situation yesterday. I want to make that clear. It's also something we feel like won’t derail our season, and that's with Draymond a part of that. And the rest of it hard when speculation becomes opinion turns into borderline fact of what actually happened. I hate that it kind of became part of the narrative, it's not fair to JP.

The Warriors leader straight up called the reports of Poole's change in behavior fake. Steph didn't look happy with how that speculation created a wrong narrative around his teammate Jordan Poole. It's good news for Warriors fans ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.