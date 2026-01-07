Bucks Could Make A Risky Gamble For Anthony Davis: Will The Mavericks Agree?

The idea of the Milwaukee Bucks making a blockbuster push for Anthony Davis sounds ambitious, almost unrealistic at first glance. According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Christian Clark, league sources say the Bucks are among the teams that have registered interest in Davis, even though a deal appears unlikely. The reasoning is familiar. The Bucks do not have an abundance of premium young talent, nor do they possess clean, expiring contracts that rebuilding teams usually covet.

Still, interest alone matters. The Bucks are 16–20, sitting 11th in the East, and they are under immense pressure to maximize the championship window of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Standing pat is not an option, and swinging big may be the only way forward.

While Amick and Clark are right about the Bucks’ limitations, it is possible for the Bucks to assemble a workable package if they are willing to empty the cupboard and accept risk. A hypothetical deal could look like this.

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Anthony Davis

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Myles Turner, Bobby Portis, Taurean Prince, Cole Anthony, 2026 Milwaukee Bucks first-round pick, 2031 Milwaukee Bucks first-round pick

From a cap perspective, the mechanics work. The Bucks would take in roughly $54.1 million in salary while sending out around $44.3 million. Because the Bucks would still remain under the first apron, the trade is legally viable under current cap rules.

This Deal Would Lock In The Greek Freak For Years

The basketball logic for the Bucks is straightforward. Pairing Giannis with Davis creates one of the most overwhelming defensive frontcourts in modern NBA history. Davis is averaging 20.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks while shooting over 50 percent from the field.

When healthy, he remains an elite two-way force who can anchor a defense, protect the rim, and score efficiently without hijacking the offense.

Davis is in the first year of his three-year, $175 million deal and would almost certainly seek an extension wherever he lands. That is not a negative for the Bucks. Locking in Davis alongside Giannis would signal a long-term commitment to contention and send a clear message to Antetokounmpo that the franchise is all-in.

In an Eastern Conference without a dominant superteam, a Giannis–Davis duo would instantly put the Bucks back in the title conversation.

The Draft Capital Might Just Be Enough For The Mavericks

From the Dallas Mavericks’ side, the appeal is more complicated. The Mavericks would be trading away a superstar, which typically requires either elite young talent or full draft control. This package does not deliver a blue-chip prospect. What it does provide is flexibility and depth.

Myles Turner gives the Mavericks a stretch-capable center who can protect the rim and be flipped later if needed. Bobby Portis is a high-energy rotation big on a movable contract. Taurean Prince adds volume three-point shooting, something the Mavericks have lacked this season. Cole Anthony offers a young guard who can soak up minutes and potentially be rehabilitated into a trade asset.

The real value, though, lies in the picks. A 2031 unprotected first-round pick from the Bucks could be extremely valuable if the Giannis–Davis pairing does not age gracefully. The 2026 first-rounder, even if tied up in swap obligations, still gives the Mavericks immediate draft capital. For a team recalibrating its timeline, that matters.

Will The Mavericks Agree?

The obvious issue is competition. The Mavericks can almost certainly wait for stronger offers that include younger cornerstone pieces or cleaner cap relief. If those offers never materialize, though, a volume-based return like this becomes more attractive, especially if Davis signals he wants a specific destination and limits the market.

Will the Mavericks budge? That depends on leverage and patience. Milwaukee’s offer would not be ideal, but desperation often reshapes value. For the Bucks, the gamble is clear. This move would be about survival, not comfort. In a season already slipping away, taking a swing at Anthony Davis might be the boldest way to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee for the long haul.