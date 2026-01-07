11 NBA Players Most Likely To Be Traded Before The 2026 February Deadline

The February 5th trade deadline is the league’s annual panic button, and this year already feels like it’s building toward a real headline move. The Hawks situation is the biggest tell. Shams Charania has flat-out said Trae Young’s run with the Hawks is nearing the end, and the reporting has shifted from “noise” to actual collaboration on finding a deal.

And looming over everything is the name everyone whispers first: Giannis Antetokounmpo. ESPN has noted the Bucks and Giannis have been at the center of early trade speculation, even as the organization’s posture remains “buyers” trying to save the era, not sellers trying to reset. If the Bucks don’t climb fast enough, those rumors only get louder, even if they don’t want to hear it.

That’s why this list exists. When a star situation turns this hot, everything else gets dragged into the orbit. So instead of guessing one trade, this is the cheat sheet: the 11 players with the most real smoke, the cleanest contract logic, and the easiest paths to a deadline deal.

1. Trae Young

Possible Destinations: Wizards, Clippers, Bucks, Timberwolves

The Trae Young situation is real now. Multiple reports have the Hawks and Trae mutually exploring trade options, and the timing makes sense because the Hawks didn’t extend him, his season has been disrupted by injuries, and the team’s results have looked better without him on the floor.

On the court, Trae’s numbers this season sit at 19.3 points and 8.9 assists in limited action, with 41.5% from the field and 30.5% from three.

That’s not the “walking top-5 offense” version of Trae, and it’s why you can feel the Hawks’ leverage slipping. You’re not selling peak Trae. You’re selling a star who needs a reset, needs the ball, and needs a roster that covers for him defensively.

The contract is the other elephant in the room. Trae is making about $46 million this season, he has a player option around $49 million for 2026-27, and a 15% trade kicker. That’s the type of money that forces teams into ugly matching-salary math and sometimes into multi-team constructions.

So why the Wizards? Because they can actually make the money match. There’s already reporting that Hawks and Wizards discussed frameworks centered on Trae and CJ McCollum, and McCollum’s expiring $30.6 million is exactly the kind of tool a rebuilding team uses to absorb and reroute money. The Wizards’ angle is basically: take the swing, keep the long-term tank intact, then decide later if you flip Trae again.

The Clippers’ fit is obvious if you watch them struggle to create easy offense when things bog down. They have shot-making, but not enough “bend the defense every possession” juice. Trae is still that, even in a down year, and he instantly changes the geometry.

The Bucks and Timberwolves being mentioned as monitoring teams matters because it tells you this isn’t just a Wizards one-off rumor. HoopsHype reporting via Michael Scotto had the Wizards named first, but also tossed Milwaukee, the Clippers, and the Timberwolves into the “keeping tabs” bucket.

My take: if the Hawks are serious about pivoting toward the Jalen Johnson timeline, they eventually pick a direction and stop half-committing. The Wizards are the cleanest “get it done” partner because they can actually build the financial bridge.

2. Jonathan Kuminga

Possible Destinations: Kings, Mavericks

Jonathan Kuminga is the sneaky chaos grenade of this deadline because his value is weird. The league still likes the tools, but his role has been messy, and even the Warriors’ own posture sounds like, “We’ll keep him if nobody meets our price.” That exact stance has been reported recently, with the idea that keeping him past the deadline is on the table if nothing appealing shows up.

Stat-wise, Kuminga is at 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists this season. That line screams “good player,” not “surefire star,” but the film still pops because he’s one of those dudes who can swing a playoff game if he hits the gas.

The contract makes him even more interesting. ESPN reported a two-year deal worth about $48.5 million, and $22.5 million this season. It’s big enough to matter, small enough to move, and flexible enough that a team can talk itself into the upside without locking in forever.

The Kings have been hovering around since the offseason, as their own campaign is looking shaky at best. If they’re serious about leveling up, Kuminga fits the vibe, especially if they can keep their most important pieces.

The Mavericks angle is spicy because there’s already reporting that the Mavs reached out to the Warriors on a potential Anthony Davis-related discussion with Kuminga as a point of interest.

Even if that specific framework never happens, it tells you the Mavs are at least sniffing around the idea of grabbing younger talent while reshaping the roster.

The Warriors keeping him is totally possible, but if a team offers a clean first-round-pick-plus-young-player type package, I think the Warriors blink. They have too many timeline problems not to.

3. CJ McCollum

Possible Destinations: Hawks, Heat

CJ McCollum is the definition of deadline utility: veteran scorer, real spacing, can handle, and his contract is functional for matching.

He’s averaging 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists this season on 45.4% from the field and 39.3% from three.

That’s still a real player, especially if you drop him into a playoff rotation where he becomes your third or fourth option instead of “save us” guy.

The Hawks tie is the obvious one because it’s literally been part of the Trae chatter. A HoopsRumors report citing Marc Stein said both franchises have discussed a deal centered around Trae and McCollum, and also noted the Wizards have been actively looking at deals involving McCollum.

Contract-wise, McCollum sits at $30.6 million on an expiring deal. That number is basically a deadline battering ram; you can use it to match into bigger money, or you can move it for smaller pieces if you’re a contender trying to clean up your rotation.

The Heat mention here is more basketball logic than sourced smoke: they always end up in the “veteran guard who can score” conversation, and McCollum’s shooting travel-proof skill set fits the way playoff series actually get decided.

McCollum is one of the most likely names to move simply because his contract is useful and his game still works. The Wizards don’t need to rush, but if they’re touching the Trae market, CJ is the lever.

4. Anthony Davis

Possible Destinations: Hawks, Warriors, Raptors

Yes, Anthony Davis being on a “most likely traded” list sounds insane at first, but the reporting around the Mavericks testing the market has been loud enough that you can’t ignore it.

There’s been buzz tied to the Mavs exploring options and even outreach to the Warriors, with reporting pointing to the Mavericks initiating contact.

On the floor, Davis is at 20.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 18 games, with 1.7 blocks and strong efficiency. The problem is never talent. It’s always availability, cost, and direction.

Cost is massive. Davis earns $54.1 million this season. That’s “you need multiple contracts and probably a third team” money. It also turns every conversation into a CBA puzzle, not a hoop fit.

Why the Hawks? Because there’s been reporting that the Hawks have been mentioned in the Davis rumor orbit, and that the Mavericks might be hunting young pieces and draft assets if they truly go down that road.

Why the Warriors? Because if they’re trying to win right now, they’ll at least listen on any elite big who can anchor a defense and punish small lineups. The issue is always what they refuse to include.

Why the Raptors? Because their rumor pipeline has been active around big moves and bigger names, and Davis was included in recent Raptors rumor roundups.

I still don’t think Davis moves easily, but if the Mavericks decide to lower their asking price to ship him this season, he’s the type of name that changes the entire deadline in one phone call.

5. Michael Porter Jr.

Possible Destinations: Warriors, Bucks, Pistons, Bulls

Michael Porter Jr. is having the kind of season that gets front offices acting reckless. He’s at 25.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 49.5% from the field and 40.8% from three.

That’s a walking spacing upgrade, and it’s not fake production; the shooting is elite, and the volume is real and consistent each night.

The Nets angle is straightforward: if they’re not truly building toward something immediate, this is the exact profile you sell high on. Recent reporting has the Nets acting as active “sellers” on the deadline, with almost all veteran pieces on the table.

But the market chatter is already out there. A Bleacher Report piece citing Jake Fischer connected Porter to a set of potential suitors, including the Bucks, Pistons, Warriors, and Bulls. ESPN also framed Porter as a potential Warriors target because the fit is clean and the Warriors need more real starter-level wings.

Contract-wise, the price tag is the hurdle. Porter earns $38.3 million this season, with next year also on the books. That means your trade package can’t just be “two nice rotation guys.” It’s real money, real matching, real pain.

Still, the Warriors fit is obvious. They need size and shot-making on the wing, and Porter is basically the dream plug-in next to their stars.

The Bucks fit is also obvious because they’re operating like buyers and looking for upgrades to keep the Giannis Antetokounmpo window loud before he publicly announces a desire to leave.

Porter Jr. is the best combination of “available” and “actually moves the needle” on this entire list. If the Nets decide to cash out, the bidding gets serious fast.

6. Zach LaVine

Possible Destinations: Bucks, Hawks

Zach LaVine is the cleanest “talent vs. contract” argument in the league, because the talent still screams. He’s averaging 20.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 25 games, and the efficiency is real: 48.4% from the field, 38.6% from three, 87.9% at the line.

The problem is the bill. He’s sitting on a $47.5 million cap hit this season, with a 2026-27 player option worth basically $49 million. There’s also a trade bonus note on his deal, which matters because every extra dollar makes the matching math nastier in the apron era.

Now the fun part, the Hawks angle is not just random deadline chatter. There was real offseason smoke that LaVine’s camp tried to generate momentum for a Trae Young swap concept, and the Kings shut it down.

That’s why this is back on the board now. LaVine and Trae sit in the same salary neighborhood, so it’s one of the rare “star for star” frameworks that doesn’t need five teams and a calculator.

And with the Hawks pivoting off Trae, LaVine is the kind of name that immediately shows up because the money lines up and the offensive role is still premium.

The Bucks angle is a different flavor. That’s pure “we need one more perimeter scorer, now” energy.

ESPN has already reported the Bucks have begun inquiring about LaVine as a target who could ease the offensive burden on their stars, but they also pointed out the obvious issue: the Bucks don’t have a ton of assets left to throw around.

And there’s been separate reporting of exploratory Bucks-Kings chatter involving LaVine, with rotation players being discussed as the outgoing pieces.

The Hawks are the cleaner basketball story, because the Trae money-match angle is sitting right there like a neon sign. The Bucks are the louder “deadline buyer” story, because when that window feels tight, they always go shopping.

7. Kyle Kuzma

Possible Destinations: Kings, Blazers

Kyle Kuzma is basically the Bucks’ easiest “big money piece” to move, and that’s why his name keeps popping up whenever a real upgrade gets mentioned. He’s not the star teams are chasing. He’s the contract that makes the chase possible.

On the floor, Kuzma’s season has been a weird mix of efficient finishing and shaky spacing. He’s at 12.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 34 games, shooting 51.1% from the field.

The catch is the jumper: 30.7% from three, 74.5% from the line. If you’re a contender, that’s the entire Kuzma debate in one sentence. He can score, he can cut, he can rebound enough, but if the three isn’t a threat, defenses start treating him like a “help off him” guy in playoff series.

Contract-wise, he’s sitting at $22.5 million per year, which is exactly the range teams use as a salary bridge in real trades. That number is big enough to matter, but not so big that it scares teams off.

It’s also why he shows up in every single Bucks brainstorm, because outside of their top-end money, there aren’t many other clean matching tools.

The Kings tie is the loudest one right now because Kuzma has been linked as outgoing money in Bucks-Kings exploratory discussions involving Zach LaVine, with frameworks that include Kuzma and Bobby Portis going to the Kings.

Even if you don’t buy that specific deal, it tells you the important part: Kuzma is viewed around the league as tradable salary, not a sacred piece.

The Blazers angle is the next logical lane. The Bucks have been connected to Jerami Grant as a target, and reporting has framed Kuzma as the type of mid-sized contract that would likely need to be included in any meaningful Bucks deal that isn’t centered on a true superstar.

If the Bucks want a bigger, cleaner scoring wing for a playoff run, Kuzma is the chip that makes the numbers work.

Kuzma is one of the more likely players in the entire league to be moved, not because the Bucks hate him, but because he’s the lever. If they swing big before the deadline, his contract is probably in the middle of it.

8. Klay Thompson

Possible Destinations: Lakers, Warriors

The Mavericks didn’t bring him in for a farewell tour; they brought him in to space the floor and punish help. The problem is that the production has landed way closer to “role shooter” than “series flipper,” and that’s why the trade noise has real legs.

This season, Klay Thompson is averaging 10.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 34 games, shooting 36.7% from the field and 35.0% from three. That’s not just a cold stretch, that’s a whole profile change, especially when the minutes are down, and the shot diet is basically all jumpers.

Now tie that to the reporting. Multiple outlets have said the Mavericks are expected to explore his trade market as the deadline gets closer, and the idea of Klay wanting a contender situation has been part of the same conversation.

This isn’t subtle “maybe one day.” This is the kind of language teams use right before they start making calls.

The contract makes it easy to picture, too. He’s on $16.7 million this season, and there’s a 15% trade bonus note on the deal. That’s small enough that a team can match without gutting its rotation, but big enough that you can actually get a real piece back if you sell it right.

The Lakers angle isn’t random dot-connecting. There was already reporting that, in free agency, he was choosing between offers from the Mavericks and the Lakers.

If the Lakers want pure shooting gravity next to their stars, Klay still makes sense as a bet on role clarity.

The Warriors’ angle is obvious too, and not just because of nostalgia. If the Warriors want one more playoff run with the core, a reunion is the cleanest way to put Klay back into the exact ecosystem that always got him the best looks.

A trade is more likely than people want to admit, because the number is movable and the Mavericks can sell “change of scenery” without it looking like a full teardown.

9. RJ Barrett

Possible Destinations: Kings, Suns

The Raptors don’t have to tear their roster to test the market; they just have to be honest about ceilings. That’s why the RJ Barrett chatter is worth taking seriously, because it’s not “he’s untouchable,” it’s “what’s his value if we want to pivot.”

Recent reporting says the Raptors have gauged the market on his value, and that the Kings have a natural connection because their decision-makers have been described as fond of him in the past, especially in the context of big-fish talks.

That’s how this stuff usually starts, a couple of temperature checks, then one team decides it wants to get aggressive.

On the floor, RJ Barrett is producing like a legit top-three option. He’s at 19.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, with 50.2% from the field and 35.7% from three, plus 1.9 threes made per game. That’s real efficiency for a wing who can get downhill and still hit shots when defenses load up.

The money is the real lever. He’s on $27.7 million this season. That’s not “throw-in” money, it’s “centerpiece in a real trade” money. If the Raptors move him, it’s because they’re chasing something bigger or trying to reshape the balance of the roster.

It also doesn’t help that injuries can create urgency. He missed time with a knee sprain earlier this season, which is the kind of thing that makes teams re-evaluate timelines fast.

The Kings fit is simple: they can always use another wing who can create without needing a perfect play call. The Suns fit is even cleaner stylistically, because they’re constantly hunting for wings who can actually handle contact and still score when the jumper isn’t falling.

I don’t think he moves unless the Raptors go star-hunting, but if they do, he’s the exact caliber of “good player” that gets included in big packages.

10. Nic Claxton

Possible Destinations: Warriors, Thunder

Every deadline has one center who becomes the “fine, just get us a real big” obsession. This year, the name that makes the most sense is Nic Claxton, because he’s the kind of defender teams trust in playoff matchups.

This season, Claxton is averaging 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, with 58.2% from the field, plus 1.3 blocks in 30.1 minutes. The playmaking jump is the sneaky part. He’s not just catching lobs, he’s connecting offense, making reads, and keeping possessions alive.

The Warriors smoke is very real. Reporting tied to Chris Haynes has them shopping for size and athleticism at center, with Claxton named on the short list. That’s not “fan wishlist,” that’s “this is what they’re actively looking at.”

Contract-wise, he’s on $25.4 million this season. That number is serious, but it’s still a workable price if you’re a team that thinks one defensive anchor fixes your biggest playoff problem.

The Thunder mention is more fit logic than confirmed smoke, but it’s a nasty theoretical pairing. If you want to build a defense that can switch everything and still erase mistakes at the rim, Claxton is basically the prototype.

The Warriors should push harder here than they usually do. A center like this changes their entire margin for error, and that matters in a seven-game series.

11. Daniel Gafford

Possible Destinations: Warriors, Pacers

If you’re hunting for the easiest “this guy helps us immediately” center on the board, this is the archetype. Rim run, screen, rebound, block shots, don’t ask for post-ups, don’t hijack the offense. That’s why Daniel Gafford keeps showing up whenever deadline center shopping starts.

The production is exactly what contenders want from a low-maintenance big. This season, Gafford has averaged 8.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 26 games, shooting 63.6% from the field.

You’re not trading for “skill,” you’re trading for a role that never slumps. Put him next to creators and he turns into free points, plus he cleans up the rim behind gambling perimeter defenders.

The Warriors connection is pretty straightforward. Chris Haynes has already linked them to a center target list that includes Gafford, because they want athleticism and rim protection without needing to win a bidding war for a superstar.

Now, the Pacers piece, this is the rumor lane more realistic. HoopsHype reporting said the Pacers engaged the Jazz and the Mavericks on potential center trades, and Gafford was one of the names mentioned in that mix.

Even if the Pacers don’t end up being the finisher, they are looking for center options after Myles Turner’s offseason exit. It means teams see him as obtainable, not a “hands off” guy.

Money-wise, he’s on about $14.4 million this season, as he agreed to a three-year extension in the $54 million to $60 million range. That’s perfect trade math. Not tiny, not gigantic, just clean.

If the Mavericks decide to reshuffle the roster, Gafford is the classic deadline chip. The Warriors and Pacers both make sense, but I’d bet the Warriors push harder because they feel the playoff urgency every single night.

Final Thoughts

Trae Young feels like the one domino that’s basically inevitable. The smoke has been nonstop, the salary-matching pathways exist, and it only takes one team to stop talking and actually make the call. Once Trae moves, the rest of the deadline market speeds up overnight.

After that, I’m looking at the “movable contracts with real suitors” tier: guys like Jonathan Kuminga, CJ McCollum, Kyle Kuzma, and one of the Warriors’ center targets. Those are the deals that actually get done in February because the money is workable and the basketball fit is easy to sell.

And yeah, the name that should be in every headline is Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Bucks aren’t going there unless they’re forced. Zion Williamson is the other elephant, huge name, but his value isn’t clean right now, so the rumors stay louder than the offers. That’s why this deadline will probably be decided by Trae and the movable mid-tier market, not the nuclear superstar trades.