Giannis Antetokounmpo Responds To Bucks Rumors Amid Backdoor Trade Talks

Giannis Antetokounmpo addressed Bucks speculation, acknowledging his agent’s conversations while stressing he remains locked in.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks up court during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo addressed the growing speculation surrounding the Milwaukee Bucks. As rumors continue to swirl amid an uneven start to the season, the Bucks star attempted to clarify his stance without fully shutting the door on behind-the-scenes conversations.

“If my agent is talking to the Bucks about it, he can have any conversations he wants,” Giannis said, via Lily Zhao of FOX6 News. “At the end of the day, I don’t work for my agent, my agent works for me, and there’s gonna be conversations that happen between him, the Bucks, and him and other players and other teams. It’s something you can’t control. But I personally have not had the conversation with the Bucks. I’m still locked in.”

Trade chatter around Giannis has only intensified as the Bucks (11-16) continue to struggle to meet expectations, putting added pressure on the roster and coaching staff. That noise has not stayed external, either, as the constant speculation has begun to impact the locker room and those tasked with following Giannis’ lead through adversity.

“It takes a toll on them, too,” Giannis said. “As a leader and as a winner, I just have to be there for them first. Right now I’m just focused on getting back healthy on the court and encouraging my teammates to be the best version of themselves. After that, just focus on how I can go out there and help them win games.”

While Giannis publicly reiterated his loyalty to the Bucks, his comments stopped short of denying that trade-related conversations are happening at some level. By emphasizing his agent’s autonomy, Antetokounmpo subtly acknowledged the source of the rumors, even as he distanced himself from direct involvement.

It was a calculated response from the Bucks star, but it has done little to quiet the speculation. With losses mounting and patience waning, pressure continues to rise in Milwaukee for clarity on where this situation is ultimately headed.

As much as it may seem like Giannis wants out, the Bucks will not make a move unless he says the words himself, creating a growing stalemate with the two-time MVP. In the meantime, unless something changes soon, Milwaukee remains focused on preparing for his return.

Giannis has not been seen on the court since December 3 against the Pistons, when he exited after just three minutes with a right calf strain. In 17 games this season, he is averaging 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 63.9 percent shooting, including 43.5 percent from three.

For now, Giannis is walking a careful line between public commitment and unavoidable reality. His words project focus and leadership, but the surrounding noise is only getting louder. Until Milwaukee stabilizes on the court or provides a clearer path forward, the questions will remain, and so will the pressure on everyone involved.

Nico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
