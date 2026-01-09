Heat Urged To Trade Two Stars; What’s The Best Deal They Can Get?

The Miami Heat have been an inconsistent team this season. While the unit has displayed flashes of brilliance behind some stellar performances by players like Norman Powell and Tyler Herro, with a 20-17 record (7th in the East), the Heat haven’t been convincing as potential title contenders.

For the most part, Miami’s core has proven promising enough to invest in. With Herro and Bam Adebayo leading the team, the Heat boast the potential to stand toe-to-toe with some of the best in the NBA. Still, with underperforming assets and recurring injury issues, Miami continues to come up short.

In a recent report, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes noted this issue and wrote:

“If the Heat assess themselves honestly, they’ll see this group isn’t cheap enough, good enough, or young enough to get them where they want to go.”

Hughes also acknowledged the upcoming contract concerns the Heat would face. With Powell and Herro due for extensions, and even Andrew Wiggins potentially hitting free agency this summer, Miami may benefit from making a trade to bolster its lineup right now. On that note, Hughes urged the Heat to include Powell and Wiggins in trade talks.

“Wiggins and Powell should both have value to contenders,” he wrote. “The former isn’t far removed from elite three-and-D play for a championship team, while the latter could juice anyone’s offense.”

While such a decision may be considered extreme, it may help Miami turn the season around. To facilitate this turnaround, we explore the best package the Heat could receive for these two star-caliber players.

The Heat Trade Wiggins To The Lakers

Proposed Trade Details

Miami Heat Receive: Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, 2032 first-round pick

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins’ move to the Los Angeles Lakers has been teased since the offseason. Despite all the reported interest on behalf of the Purple and Gold, the Heat have been quite resistant to the notion of making this deal.

Still, at this point in the season, Miami could view such a trade package favorably. Wiggins hasn’t been at his best this season, averaging 15.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. With the need for greater scoring output, the acquisitions of Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht may prove worthwhile.

For the 2025-26 season, Hachimura is averaging 12.7 points and 3.8 rebounds on 52.1% shooting from the field and 44.5% from three-point range. Meanwhile, Knecht is averaging 5.3 points and 1.7 rebounds per game on 44.1% shooting from the field this season.

On paper, neither player makes up for Wiggins’ on-court impact, but this may also be a result of the Lakers’ system.

Hachimura’s frustrations with not receiving the ball enough have been noted. Similarly, Knecht has had a rough time playing in Los Angeles. Still, considering his innate scoring talent, he could benefit a lot more from being in a different system.

When factoring this in, the Heat may be more inclined to make a deal with the Lakers. A first-round pick from the Lakers only serves to sweeten the deal.

The Heat Trade For Giannis Antetokounmpo

Proposed Trade Details

Miami Heat Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick

The previous trade idea may involve a greater risk for the Miami Heat, but if the franchise intends to make a big splash, a potential trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo wouldn’t be out of the question.

The Heat have been closely linked to the Bucks’ superstar in trade rumors. Despite his recent comments about remaining with the franchise, there is good reason to believe that Milwaukee could be convinced to part with him if the right deal presents itself.

Antetokounmpo’s addition addresses several pressing concerns for the Miami Heat. Given the form the superstar has been in this season, averaging 29.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, despite sustaining injuries, it is evident that he would have an immediate impact on the team.

For Miami, acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo would catapult them into title contention. By adding Antetokounmpo to a pre-existing core featuring Herro and Adebayo, Miami would undoubtedly become a threat to make it out of the East.

Should The Heat Trade Norman Powell?

The Heat’s interest in acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo is genuine, but it is also fair to assume that any trade package they present would have to include some valuable assets. On that note, including either Norman Powell or Kel’el Ware (or both) seems inevitable.

But should the Heat do this?

Norman Powell has been nothing short of elite this season. As one of Miami’s primary scoring options, Powell is averaging 24.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 49.0% from the field and 42.3% from three-point range.

For all intents and purposes, Powell is making a solid case to earn his first All-Star nod this season. Considering the kind of impact he is having in Miami, it would seem unwise for the Heat to move him.

Ultimately, it will come down to Miami’s playoff plans. If remaining competitive is a priority, the Heat may not need to make any changes. However, if title contention is on the table, Miami may be forced to make some upgrades.