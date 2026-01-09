Former NBA Star Delonte West Is 30 Days Sober After Battling Homelessness, Addiction, And Mental Health

Former NBA player Delonte West appears to be taking steps to get his life back on track. West has made the headlines for one wrong reason after another over the years, but it looks like he has now been sober for 30 days.

That is a step in the right direction. There have been one too many false dawns when it comes to West, and here’s hoping this isn’t another one of them.

West’s story is quite a tragic one. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008, and things have gone downhill since. West has been arrested on multiple occasions, has been homeless, battled substance abuse, and dealt with mental health issues.

Back in 2020, former Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban looked to help West out after he was spotted panhandling. Cuban picked him up from a gas station and provided him with a hotel room to stay in. The billionaire even offered to pay for West’s treatment. It was the perfect opportunity for him to get his life sorted out, but he squandered it. He was seen on the streets begging two years later.

Cuban stated that he was in contact with West, but added, “he’s got to want to help himself first.” You can try to assist someone as much as possible, but they need to take some steps themselves.

It was just back on November 3, 2025, that West was arrested again. According to TMZ, he was taken into custody in Fairfax County, Virginia, for obstruction/resisting arrest without force and public intoxication.

The police had received a call stating that a man had been found unconscious and not breathing at a section of Fair Haven Avenue and Richmond Highway. When officers arrived with EMS, West was breathing. He had to be administered Narcan, but refused to go to a hospital afterward. West was then arrested for his own safety, and he was later released on bond.

Perhaps West has changed his ways after this latest incident. Hopefully, we don’t hear any more troubling news in the future.

West played eight seasons in the NBA after the Boston Celtics selected him with the 24th pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. To go with the Celtics, he also suited up for the Mavericks, Seattle SuperSonics, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

West averaged 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game for his career.