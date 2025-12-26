Lakers Eye Andrew Wiggins Trade, But Heat Aren’t Budging

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to search for ways to balance their roster around Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves. As their defensive issues persist and wing depth remains a concern, the front office has explored multiple avenues to upgrade the rotation.

According to Brett Siegel, the Lakers have recently revisited trade conversations involving Andrew Wiggins, who would represent a major acquisition given their current needs. At 19-10, Los Angeles has been underwhelming out of the gate, and it is becoming increasingly clear that a trade may be necessary to shake things up.

The problem is that Miami has not been receptive so far. While Los Angeles showed interest dating back to the offseason, the Heat have made it clear they are not actively shopping Wiggins and have not been moved by the offers presented to this point. Given that the Lakers are already somewhat limited in trade assets, the challenge remains significant.

Wiggins, 30, continues to hold strong value for Miami due to his athleticism, defensive versatility, and ability to contribute without dominating the ball. At his best, he provides reliable perimeter defense, transition scoring, and enough shooting to keep defenses honest, all while fitting cleanly alongside high-usage stars. In 26 games this season, he is averaging 15.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game, shooting 46.8% from the field (38.8% from three).

That skill set is exactly what the Lakers are missing. Los Angeles has struggled to defend on the wing, close out shooters, and generate easy offense when their stars are pressured. A player like Wiggins could relieve defensive stress, allow LeBron to conserve energy, and give the Lakers a true two-way wing who thrives in complementary roles rather than needing constant touches.

One theoretical framework that has circulated would send Jarred Vanderbilt, Maxi Kleber, Dalton Knecht, and a 2031 Lakers first-round pick to Miami in exchange for Wiggins. While that package offers depth, shooting, and future value, it has not been enough to shift Miami’s stance, leaving the Lakers once again searching for answers as the deadline approaches.

While there are still several trade options available, the Lakers’ most immediate change may need to come from within. After their abysmal Christmas Day performance, JJ Redick hinted at an uncomfortable, tone-setting practice aimed at resetting the group.

If that does not translate on the floor, pressure will continue to mount on Rob Pelinka to act. Even if Wiggins remains off the table, the Lakers may need to target a similar archetype to fully maximize this roster before the season slips further away.

For now, the Lakers remain stuck between intent and execution. Miami’s stance on Andrew Wiggins underscores a larger reality for Los Angeles: upgrades will not come easily, and patience alone will not fix structural flaws. With the deadline inching closer, every loss sharpens the urgency. Whether through a bold trade or internal accountability, the Lakers are running out of time to prove this core can truly work.