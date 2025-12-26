Lakers Fans Are Pissed After Ugly Loss To Rockets

Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James (23) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles LakersChristmas Day loss to the Houston Rockets sparked immediate backlash from fans, who watched their team get thoroughly outplayed on a national stage. Houston never trailed in the 119-96 win, turning what was supposed to be a marquee holiday showcase into another frustrating night for a fanbase already on edge.

For the Lakers, Luka Doncic led the way with 25 points, five rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and two blocks on 52.9% shooting (three of eight from three), while LeBron James added 18 points, two rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block on 53.8% shooting (one of three from three). Austin Reaves chipped in 12 points (62.5% shooting), one rebound, and one assist in just under 15 minutes before exiting with an injury. Beyond those three, consistent offense was hard to find as Los Angeles struggled to keep pace.

“From the start of the season, the Lakers won lots of close games by just a few points. But when they lose, they lose by a million points,” wrote one Lakers fan on X. “Sorry, but the Lakers team is a complete joke. They have ZERO chance in the playoffs, assuming they even get there.”

Houston, meanwhile, was balanced and relentless. Amen Thompson finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Kevin Durant poured in 25 points on 57.1% shooting (four of six from three), while Alperen Sengun posted a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double, along with four assists and one steal, on 71.4% shooting. The Rockets shot 53.3% from the field, controlled the glass, and dictated tempo from the opening tip.

“Again, the Rockets exposed what we already knew, that the Lakers are horrible defensively and it starts with Luka,” one fan wrote. “He gave no effort defensively tonight and went back to his old ways of complaining to the officials all game.”

For several reasons, this loss comes with extra sting. Falling to 19-10, Los Angeles has now dropped three straight games and looked alarmingly disconnected in the process. Defensive lapses, poor effort, and inconsistent execution continue to define too many of their losses, raising concerns about whether this group can sustain success against elite competition.

“The Lakers have stuck out like a sore thumb in this Christmas Day slate, playing some terrible basketball right now,” one fan wrote. “A bad mix of a flawed roster and a bunch of guys playing well below their capabilities. You can see the lack of belief creeping in.”

Adding to the frustration was Austin Reaves’ injury update. The guard was ruled out in the third quarter with left calf soreness, marking yet another health setback for a team already dealing with constant rotation changes. For many fans, it was the last straw and a sign that this season may be headed in the wrong direction.

“Trades are coming in Los Angeles,” declared Kevin O’Connor. “Just a matter of who and when. Without them, this team has no chance of winning a title this year. That much is obvious after watching the Lakers lately and listening to what JJ Redick said postgame.”

Head coach JJ Redick also found himself squarely in the crosshairs. After his blunt postgame comments about effort and professionalism, some fans applauded the honesty, while others questioned whether his message is still resonating with the locker room. The pressure is clearly mounting, and patience is wearing thin as losses pile up in high-profile moments.

“JJ Redick is a bad coach,” wrote a Lakers fan. “He acts like he’s the smartest guy in the room, but he makes some of the worst decisions I’ve ever seen consistently.”

Looking ahead, the Lakers face critical decisions. Improved defensive accountability, better lineup continuity, and potential roster adjustments may all be on the table as the season progresses. For now, though, this Christmas served as another harsh reminder that without effort and cohesion, even a star-studded roster can unravel under the brightest lights.

Ultimately, the reaction from Lakers fans says everything about where this team stands right now. Blowout losses, injuries, and inconsistent effort have eroded trust, especially on nights when the spotlight is brightest. Until Los Angeles proves it can defend, stay healthy, and compete with urgency, frustration will continue to outweigh optimism. Right now, belief is fading faster than the standings suggest.

