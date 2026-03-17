LeBron James Shows Off His Scary Wound After Diving To The Floor vs. Nuggets

We might not see LeBron James dive again in 2026.

Gautam Varier
3 Min Read
Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) reacts against the LA Clippers in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LeBron James wasn’t exactly at his dazzling best in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 127-125 overtime win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, but earned a whole lot of praise for his hustle on one play. James spectacularly dove to the floor as he chased a rebound in the final minute of regulation and appeared to hurt himself a bit in the process.

James would still stay in the game and finish it, but it turns out that dive did leave him with quite a gash on what appears to be his leg. The 41-year-old showed off the wound on Instagram and stated he might not be diving again in 2026.

“Might be it for diving for the year! Ouch!! LOL!”

LeBron James' Instagram story.
Credit: LeBron James/Instagram

James might think twice the next time he finds himself in that situation. In case you missed it, here is that hustle play.

That shows James’ commitment to the cause. The 22-time All-Star was willing to do whatever it took to help the Lakers get the win. James was asked about the hustle play in his postgame media session and had a pretty straightforward explanation for why he did it.

“Just living in the moment,” James said, via Spectrum SportsNet. “Understanding the impact of the game, the implications on the game and our opponent, and what we’re trying to build. So, every possession matters.” 

While James wasn’t hyping himself up too much, Lakers head coach JJ Redick sang his praises in his postgame press conference.

“I told him after the game,” Redick stated, via Spectrum SportsNet. “I said, ‘In 23 years of watching you play in the NBA and the three years I watched you play in high school, I never saw you make a full-out extension dive like that.’ And he said, ‘You’re right, I’ve never done that.’ It’s awesome. I know he’ll feel that tomorrow. But that’s a winning play.”

James finished with 17 points (7-13 FG), six rebounds, five assists, and two steals. He looks to have taken a backseat to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, and has claimed he’s willing to sacrifice.

James wants to win, and the Lakers are doing a whole lot of winning right now. That win over the Nuggets was their fifth in a row, and they then took down the Houston Rockets 100-92 on Monday to extend the streak to six.

The Lakers are now 43-25 on the season, and they’ll take on the Rockets again at Toyota Center on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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