Kevin Durant Says Michael Jordan Got ‘Sick Of The Game’ While LeBron James Never Stopped Playing

Kevin Durant did not take a shot for attention. He said something simple, but it hit at the center of one of basketball’s biggest debates. His point was clear. Michael Jordan stepped away when the game wore him down. LeBron James never did.

That difference matters more than people admit. In an interview with Michael Lee of The Ringer, Durant said:

“It’s true. MJ took time off. It’s times where he was like, ‘I’m sick of the game. I want to take time off and regroup and come back into the game.’ And that’s what he did. Bron, he played straight through. I’m sure it was times when he was sick of the game and didn’t want to play. Sick of all the b.s. that come with the game.”

“It was a different time. He probably had more of a shield around him than MJ had at the time. It’s different eras, but guys choose their paths how they want to choose them.”

Durant explained it in plain terms. Jordan reached moments where he felt done, where the weight of the game and everything around it pushed him to walk away and reset. That is not speculation. Jordan retired twice during his prime years, first in 1993 and again in 1998, giving up seasons where he was still the best player alive.

He needed that break.

LeBron took the opposite path. Over more than two decades, he kept showing up. No long exits, no resets away from the league. Just season after season, carrying pressure, expectations, media noise, and still producing at an elite level while the game kept changing around him.

Durant’s point does not tear down Jordan. It highlights choice. One player stepped away to recharge, the other pushed through everything without stopping, even when the mental toll had to be there. Durant even said it. LeBron likely felt the same exhaustion at times, but chose to keep going anyway

The timing of these comments adds another layer. Durant is closing in on Jordan on the all-time scoring list, sitting just 68 points away. That chase forces context. Jordan finished with 32,292 points despite missing multiple full seasons. LeBron passed 43,000 because he never left the floor.

Durant has hinted at this before. On the Mind the Game podcast, he made a similar point, lightly referencing Jordan stepping away to play baseball while praising LeBron’s ability to keep going year after year without stepping off that stage.

Playing at an elite level for 20-plus years requires constant adjustment. LeBron changed his role, managed his body, and reduced strain in smart ways. That is why he is still here, and that is why he is still producing.

Durant fits into this discussion, too. In Year 19, now with the Houston Rockets, he is averaging 25.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 51.4% from the field and 40.2% from three. That level of efficiency this deep into a career says a lot about how he approaches the game.

He is still elite.

That also explains why he sees the difference so clearly. He lives it. The grind, the repetition, the need to keep showing up even when the game tests you mentally as much as physically. Sustained greatness is the separator.

Durant did not dismiss Jordan, but he called him the standard. Although he pointed out something real. One player stepped away when it became too much, while another pushed through everything without stopping. That is the contrast, and it is why this debate never settles.