Luka Doncic Has Faced 4 Major Issues In Last 5 Years On The Court And In Personal Life

Luka Doncic has established himself as one of the most unstoppable offensive forces in basketball today. The scoring sprees, triple-doubles, and playoff heroics are the subject of conversation most of the time. But the past five-year period of his life has been marked also with a train of serious misfortunes, both on and off the court.

There are four significant issues.

The first erupted outside the basketball court and was a quarrel with his own family in 2022. Doncic was involved in a court dispute with his mother, Mirjam Poterbin, over the trademark in relation to his name and brand. Poterbin was the owner of the Luka Doncic trademark, which complicated the efforts of the star guard to apply new versions of the name in relation to his jersey number.

The dispute took months in legal proceedings. Doncic tried to revoke the trademark and develop a new one related to the name Luka Doncic 77, but the application was denied due to the previous mark owned by his mother. He eventually withdrew the petition in early 2023, and the dispute went quiet in public, but the circumstances made the Slovenian superstar vulnerable to a rare off-court conflict.

The second obstacle came on the largest stage of basketball.

In 2024, Doncic took the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals following one of the most spectacular playoff performances in recent history. He had huge scoring performances and dominated whole games with his playmaking. It finally looked like Doncic would be able to get his first-ever NBA title.

Instead, the series turned harsh. The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in five games. The game not only revealed flaws in the Mavericks roster but also directed more blame towards Doncic himself. Analysts cited defensive issues and his consistent complaining to the officials as a reason that Boston managed to capitalize on during the series.

The series defeat turned out to be his career-defining moment.

Then came the biggest shock.

In 2025, the Mavericks made a stunning move that shook the entire NBA. The franchise traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster deal involving Anthony Davis and other assets. Doncic had never requested a trade and was widely believed to be the long-term future of the Dallas Mavericks.

Former Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison held concerns about Doncic’s conditioning, weight management, and long-term durability. Those worries convinced the ownership that moving him before committing to a supermax contract might protect the franchise’s future. Doncic himself was stunned by the decision.

His first months in Los Angeles produced strong individual numbers, but the adjustment proved difficult. A new system, a new roster, and the pressure of joining one of the league’s most visible franchises created a complicated transition year.

The fourth major issue arrived this season.

In 2026, Doncic’s engagement to longtime partner Anamaria Goltes ended, and the breakup quickly turned into a legal battle involving child support and custody matters concerning their daughters. The split added another emotional challenge while Doncic continued carrying the offensive load for the Lakers.

Nevertheless, his play has been elite despite the storm.

He is still delivering MVP-level numbers and has developed a new partnership with Austin Reaves and LeBron James in Los Angeles. However, the last five years demonstrate how unstable life may be even for one of the brightest stars of basketball. To Doncic, it has been a challenge to greatness.