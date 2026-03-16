Dell Curry Says His Family Claims Supremacy Over LeBron James' In Basketball

Stephen Curry and his father, Dell Curry, appeared on the latest episode of The Athletic Show, where the latter hilariously claimed bragging rights over LeBron James‘ family. When host Marcus Thompson told the Currys they were about 4,000 points behind the James household, it was pointed out to him that Seth Curry was being forgotten.

“That’s why I’m saying it’s the family,” Dell said. “It’s the household.”

Stephen (26,447), Dell (12,670), and Seth (5,503) have combined for 44,620 points. They are just ahead of LeBron (43,162) and his son, Bronny James (128), who have racked up 43,290 points between them.

Thompson then acknowledged that the Currys are indeed ahead and added that they could also cheat by including former NBA player Damion Lee, which drew laughs from the two guests. Lee is, of course, married to Stephen and Seth’s sister, Sydel, and has scored 2,467 points. Adding him would get the Currys to 47,057.

With the Currys boasting such a lead, Thompson hilariously stirred the pot a bit.

“Are you claiming supremacy over the James household as a basketball family?” Thompson asked. “Go ahead, Dell, say it.”

After a bit of deliberation, Dell did indeed say it.

“Yes, I am,” Dell said. “I am. Ain’t afraid of it. Absolutely. Yeah, that’s what we are here for. Somebody got to say it.”

Well, the James household would probably point out that while they are behind on points, they do have more MVP awards. LeBron has four of them while Stephen has only two. The Jameses could also improve their chances of closing that gap in points if Bryce James makes it to the NBA.

Bryce was initially expected to enter the 2026 NBA Draft, but chose to redshirt his freshman season at Arizona. It remains to be seen what his plans are.

There was talk about LeBron getting to play with both Bronny and Bryce, but that is looking unlikely now. The 41-year-old remains a very good player today, but is finally showing signs of slowing down.

LeBron is averaging 21.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2025-26. It looks like next season might be his last, so he won’t be able to close the gap himself, as Stephen is still playing. It will be up to Bronny and Bryce. The former is averaging just 2.1 points per game for the Lakers in 2025-26, though, so he’ll need to improve a fair bit.

As for Stephen, he is putting up 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game for the Golden State Warriors in 2025-26. While the 38-year-old has been great, he has only played in 39 games due to injury. Curry has missed the last 17 games for the Warriors due to patellofemoral pain syndrome, commonly known as runner’s knee. It is unclear when he will get back.

Seth, who is averaging 6.8 points per game for the Warriors in 2025-26, is also out with a mild left groin strain. That injury bug has hit the Currys, but you’d fancy them to stretch their advantage by the end of the season.