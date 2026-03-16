Houston Rockets: 3 Best And 3 Worst Playoff Matchups In The Western Conference

The Houston Rockets have had an up-and-down season considering the expectations on them entering the 2025-26 NBA season. After acquiring Kevin Durant and adding him to the core of the 2nd seed last season, Rockets fans expected championship-level play.

However, an early Fred VanVleet injury and later the absence of Steven Adams meant the Rockets lost two key pieces of their identity and have plastered over those holes as much as they could.

Sitting 4th in the West with a chance to hold the 3rd season by the time the playoffs arrive, the Rockets clearly have talent to make them contenders, but also have holes on their roster that cannot be filled until the summer.

With that in mind, let’s dive into the three best and three worst playoff matchups for the Rockets as Kevin Durant leads the charge.

3 Best Matchups For The Rockets In The Western Conference

1. Los Angeles Lakers

H2H Record: 1-0 (Rockets 119-96)

The Rockets’ dominant win over the Lakers earlier this season illustrated why this matchup favors Houston in a playoff setting. Kevin Durant presents a nearly impossible defensive assignment for Los Angeles, because neither Luka Doncic, LeBron James, nor Austin Reaves is considered an elite defender.

If the Lakers fall to the 6th seed and the Rockets keep the 3rd seed, this matchup could happen. It could even be possible that both fall to the 4th and 5th seeds, which would also be very interesting.

Additionally, the Rockets’ defensive versatility (4th in the NBA) allows them to contain the Lakers enough, while the Lakers’ poor defense (21st in defensive rating). Over a seven-game series, the Lakers would struggle to consistently match Houston’s combination of length, scoring efficiency, and defensive switching.

Luckily for us, we get to see this matchup in two straight games, starting off with a game at Toyota Center tonight. The Rockets might falter to the Lakers’ Big Three, but if not, we are confident that the Rockets won’t have as many issues with the Purple and Gold as other teams.

2. Phoenix Suns

H2H Record: 3-0 (Rockets 114-92, Rockets 117-98, Rockets 100-97)

Houston has controlled this matchup throughout the season, sweeping the Suns behind disciplined defense and superior offensive balance. If the Suns somehow go on a winning streak and climb to the 6th seed, the Rockets could face them as the 3rd seed, for example.

Particularly when Durant forces mismatches against smaller defenders or slower bigs, he has had his way. The game-winner from KD in their last matchup is an example of what we can expect if these two teams face each other.

Houston is simply more talented, deeper in terms of wings, and has enough defensive game plans to double-team Devin Booker and force others to beat them. We can’t see it happening because the Suns rank 26th in offense (112.5 PPG), and there isn’t enough outside of Booker to get the job done.

3. Los Angeles Clippers

H2H Record: 2-2 (Rockets 115-113, Clippers 128-108, Rockets 102-95, Clippers 105-102)

While the season series was split, Houston has reasons to feel confident about this matchup in the playoffs. Kawhi Leonard was a man possessed in their wins, and if he is even healthy, expect Ime Udoka to have a plan to shut him out and force others to score.

Offensively, the Rockets possess the advantage of having the most reliable late-game scorer in the series with Durant. In tight playoff contests, his ability to generate efficient looks regardless of defensive coverage becomes a critical edge.

The Rockets have a strong chance to control the flow of a seven-game series, because the Clippers are ranked 23rd in offense (113.4 PPG) and only 28th in pace (96.5). If the Clippers somehow go on a winning streak and get the Rockets with their 6th seed ranking, the Rockets could be very happy with that matchup.

3 Worst Matchups For The Rockets In The Western Conference

1. San Antonio Spurs

H2H Record: 1-3 (Spurs 121-110, Rockets 111-106, Spurs 111-99, Spurs 145-120)

San Antonio (4th in scoring and 7th in defense) has consistently exposed Houston’s weaknesses throughout the season. Their ability to score in multiple ways has led to several comfortable victories, including a dominant 145-point performance in the latest matchup.

More importantly, the Spurs’ pace and offensive spacing prevent Houston from settling into the slower tempo they prefer. The Spurs are the 2nd seed for a reason, and if the Rockets fall to the 7th seed or even play them in the second round, we can’t see it lasting longer than a 5-game series at the most.

Over a playoff series, Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and De’Aaron Fox are far better than Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson in terms of two-way play. That is ultimately the difference, along with the fact that the Spurs shoot 35.8% from deep on 37.8 attempts per game compared to Houston’s 36.4% on only 30.8 attempts.

The Spurs launch more threes, have better players, and one of the most dominant players in the NBA on both ends in Wemby. The Rockets simply stand no chance against them, especially with Alperen Sengun struggling on defense.

2. Denver Nuggets

H2H Record: 1-3 (Nuggets 112-09, Nuggets 128-125, Rockets 115-101, Nuggets 129-93)

Few teams present a more complex challenge than the Nuggets, largely because of the brilliance of Nikola Jokic. Jokic is miles better than Sengun as an all-around player from the center spot, and the likes of Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Cam Johnson, and Christian Braun are better shooters than everyone the Rockets have outside of Kevin Durant.

Houston has struggled to contain Denver’s pick-and-roll and off-ball cutting, leading to several high-scoring losses. The Rockets also face matchup issues in the frontcourt against Denver’s size and physicality, because double-teaming or even triple-teaming Durant means the Rockets won’t have an answer.

Without a fully healthy rotation, especially following the absence of Steven Adams, Houston has difficulty protecting the paint and controlling rebounds. Over a seven-game series, Jokic’s dominance would make this one of the toughest possible matchups for Houston.

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

H2H Record: 1-0 (Rockets 110-105)

Despite Houston winning the lone regular-season meeting so far, Minnesota’s two-way identity makes them a dangerous playoff opponent. The Timberwolves did not have Anthony Edwards in that meeting, so there is also that point.

Additionally, Minnesota’s athleticism on the wing (particularly from Jaden McDaniels) allows them to throw multiple defenders at Durant without completely compromising their defensive scheme. Over a full playoff series, that depth could wear down Houston’s offensive efficiency and force secondary scorers to carry a larger load.

Edwards will likely average 25-30 PPG in the series, and Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert are physical and tall in the frontcourt. That could be too much for Alperen Sengun.

Even with the Rockets’ regular-season win, Minnesota’s defensive ceiling makes them a difficult matchup when the stakes rise in the postseason.