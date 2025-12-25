Austin Reaves Ruled Out With Calf Injury In Lakers’ Christmas Collapse

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Christmas Day matchup against the Houston Rockets took another unfortunate turn as injuries continued to pile up. What was already a difficult night quickly became more concerning when one of their most important rotation players was forced out of the game.

After 14 minutes, Austin Reaves was ruled out in the third quarter due to left calf soreness. The injury appeared to flare up during live play, and after briefly heading to the bench, Reaves was shut down entirely as the Lakers opted for caution. He did not return, leaving Los Angeles even thinner in the backcourt during a game that was already slipping away.

Before exiting, Reaves was one of the few bright spots for the Lakers. He finished with 12 points, one rebound, one assist, and one block while shooting an efficient 56.2 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three, providing much-needed shot creation. His absence was felt immediately, especially after serving as a stabilizing force all season (27.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 50.4% shooting and 36.5% shooting from three) and a reliable secondary scorer behind Luka Doncic.

What makes it worse for the Lakers is that Reaves had only recently returned from a previous calf issue, and this setback raises immediate questions about his durability and availability moving forward. If he’s forced to miss additional time, the Lakers will be left scrambling for perimeter scoring and playmaking, particularly with their rotation already stretched thin.

Sadly, this latest setback is part of a larger pattern that has defined the Lakers’ season. At various points, nearly every key contributor has missed time, disrupting continuity and rhythm. As the calendar turns and the playoff race tightens, health remains the biggest obstacle standing between the Lakers and any real momentum, and Reaves’ status now becomes another critical variable to monitor.

At 19-10 and trending in the wrong direction, urgency is rising for the Lakers to turn this season around. With a star-studded roster that includes several veteran role players, expectations were far higher than what they’ve shown so far.

As the trade deadline approaches, expect the Lakers to be active as they canvas the league for reinforcements. With so much of the offensive burden placed on Luka and Reaves, it’s clear they need additional scoring punch to keep pace with top contenders, along with meaningful defensive help for a unit that has struggled badly on that end of the floor.

For the Lakers, this latest injury scare underscores just how fragile their margin has become. Every absence compounds the pressure on a roster already stretched thin, and Reaves’ health now looms as a pivotal swing factor for what comes next. Until Los Angeles can string together availability and continuity, nights like this will continue to raise uncomfortable questions about how far this team can realistically go.