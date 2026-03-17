Kevin Durant Claims Michael Jordan Would Have Been First Person In 40K Points Club If He Didn’t Retire Twice

Kevin Durant says Michael Jordan would have reached 40,000 points without missed seasons.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Jan 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after a play during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after a play during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant did not hesitate when the topic came up. He made a direct claim. If Michael Jordan had never stepped away from the game, he would have been the first player to reach 40,000 points, not LeBron James. In the article by Michael Lee of The Ringer, Durant said:

“He could’ve played past 40, too. I would say MJ took off four to five years combined. You give him 300 more games of 30 points a night. That’s not an exaggeration. That’s what he averaged—30! I don’t want to take that away from him when I pass him. I think that’s key for any historian to know that about MJ. It’s cool to still be in that same realm as him, but he’s more than a 32,000-point scorer to me.”

Durant broke it down in simple math. Jordan averaged 30 points per game for his career. That is not a peak number. That is his career average. Durant pointed out that Jordan missed roughly four to five full seasons when you combine his retirements and injury setbacks. That is a huge gap.

Now apply the numbers. If Jordan played 300 more games at that same 30-point average, that adds around 9,000 points. Add that to his career total of 32,292, and you land at 41,292 points. That clears the 40K mark easily.

Durant’s point is not about rewriting history for the sake of it. It is about context. Jordan’s total looks smaller next to LeBron’s because of time missed, not because of scoring ability. He is making that clear. LeBron became the first player to cross 40,000 because he never stopped playing. Season after season, no breaks, no early exits. That consistency allowed him to stack numbers in a way no one else has.

Durant has spoken about this before. On the Mind the Game podcast, he hinted at the same contrast. Jordan stepped away from basketball, even trying baseball in between. LeBron stayed locked in for over two decades without leaving the game. That difference keeps coming up.

Durant also added another layer in the same interview. He said Jordan reached a point where he got tired of the game, needed space, and chose to step away. LeBron likely felt similar pressure at times, but handled it differently by continuing to play through it.

Different choices, different outcomes.

The timing of this conversation is not random. Durant is now just 68 points away from passing Jordan on the all-time scoring list. That moment forces comparisons. It brings up what totals mean and how they were built.

Right now, in Year 19 with the Houston Rockets, Durant is still producing at an elite level. He is averaging 25.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 51.4% from the field and 40.2% from three. That level of efficiency this deep into a career shows how much longevity matters.

He is still adding to his total. Durant’s argument does not diminish LeBron. It highlights what Jordan might have reached under different circumstances. One player paused his career at key moments. The other kept going without stopping.

If Jordan had stayed on the floor for those missing years, the record books would likely look different today. The 40,000-point club might have started with him. That is the case Durant is making.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Former NBA Player Drops Truth Bomb For Parents: "If You Have To Pay To Play, Your Child Not Good Enough" Former NBA Player Drops Truth Bomb For Parents: “If You Have To Pay To Play, Your Child Not Good Enough”
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like