Lakers Reveal Crucial New Details On Austin Reaves’ Injury And Potential Return Date

The Lakers are continuing to take a cautious approach with Austin Reaves (calf strain) as he works his way back from his latest setback. Ahead of their next stretch of games, head coach JJ Redick provided additional context on how the situation developed and what comes next.

“For him, it’s hard to pinpoint an exact time during the game,” Redick said. “It had started to tighten up the day before even though he did very light work intentionally. Just one of those things and we’re obviously gonna be cautious with it.”

Apparently, the injury is difficult to trace, given that Reaves has been experiencing soreness in the area for nearly a week now. As he’s been carrying the Lakers offensively, some fans have blamed the workload for his latest setback.

There were signs of trouble on Wednesday, as Reaves had his worst game of the season. In a loss to the Spurs, he finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, zero steals, one block, and three turnovers on just 37.5 percent shooting (33.3 percent from three). He clearly wasn’t himself, and he’s now taking the time to get right.

“I would venture to say every player is a little different, but players now are becoming more cautious, to use that word again. More cautious when they get those diagnoses with the calf. But everything looks clean, it’s not in the deep part… It should be a week,” Redick added.

The 27-year-old guard has been having a career year for the Lakers, averaging 27.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 50.3 percent shooting (36.9 percent from three). With players in and out of the lineup, he has been a steady presence through the first quarter of the season. Now, he is the one set to miss some time with a calf strain.

The Lakers announced the injury earlier this week, with the initial timeline set at one week. That places his potential return around either Saturday against the Clippers or Tuesday against the Suns, depending on how cautious the team decides to be.

The issue appears to have built up gradually rather than stemming from a single play, which has only reinforced the team’s conservative approach. With soft-tissue injuries often unpredictable, the Lakers are focused on making sure Reaves is fully healthy before increasing his workload.

For now, Reaves will continue to be monitored day to day as the Lakers weigh his availability against the risk of aggravation. Until the tightness fully subsides, Los Angeles is prioritizing long-term health as it navigates this stretch without one of its most dependable rotation pieces.

At 17-7, this season has been up and down for the Lakers. Various injuries have led to inconsistent rotations and shaky chemistry on the floor. This setback with Reaves is the latest obstacle, and the upcoming stretch will serve as one of the team’s biggest tests yet.

How the Lakers navigate this stretch without Reaves will go a long way in defining their short-term outlook. With the schedule tightening and little margin for error, patience will be tested as much as depth. If Los Angeles can stay afloat while letting Reaves fully heal, the cautious approach may pay off when the games start to matter most.