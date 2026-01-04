The Dallas Mavericks’ growing interest in acquiring the New Orleans Pelicans’ 2026 first-round pick from the Atlanta Hawks may be the clearest signal yet that the franchise is quietly preparing for a full reset. According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Dallas has been trying for some time to pry that pick away from Atlanta, and it has been a consistent topic inside the Mavericks’ front office.

That detail matters. Front offices do not aggressively chase future draft capital unless they are thinking beyond the current season. And for Dallas, the timing lines up perfectly with where the franchise now stands.

The Pelicans’ 2026 first-round pick is widely viewed as one of the most valuable assets in the league. New Orleans sits near the bottom of the Western Conference with an 8–28 record, and under current lottery rules, the team with the worst record is guaranteed a top-five selection. Even teams finishing near the bottom are locked into premium draft positioning. The 2026 draft class is also expected to be loaded with franchise-level prospects, making that pick potentially transformational.

Atlanta controls that pick after New Orleans made a disastrous gamble in the 2025 draft, trading an unprotected 2026 first to move up. Now, the Hawks hold an asset that could define the next decade for whichever team ultimately uses it. That is exactly why the Mavericks are circling.

The pursuit of this pick fits neatly with Dallas’ recent pivot. The Mavericks won the 2025 NBA Draft lottery and landed Cooper Flagg, instantly giving the franchise a long-term cornerstone. Flagg has already shown signs of being a player Dallas can build around for years. Once that happens, the rest of the roster must be re-evaluated through a different lens.

That brings Anthony Davis into focus.

Dallas has not officially waved the white flag, but injuries and inconsistency have derailed the season. Davis has played just 18 games, and while his production remains elite when healthy, reliability continues to be the issue. With the Mavericks sitting outside the playoff picture, league sources have increasingly linked Dallas to trade conversations involving Davis, particularly with the Atlanta Hawks.

If the Mavericks do move Davis, the Pelicans’ 2026 pick becomes the crown jewel. Dallas has already been reported as willing to prioritize young talent such as Zaccharie Risacher in any Hawks-based framework. Adding a likely top-five pick from a historic draft would accelerate the rebuild dramatically and give Dallas a rare opportunity to stack elite prospects around Flagg.

From Atlanta’s perspective, the hesitation is obvious. There is very little incentive to move a pick of that magnitude unless the return is overwhelming. An aging, injury-prone Davis does not meet that threshold, especially when the Hawks are under no pressure to rush a decision.

That is why this report is so telling. It does not mean a deal is imminent. It means Dallas is thinking long-term, positioning itself for a future where draft capital matters more than squeezing out marginal wins in a lost season.

The Mavericks chasing the Pelicans’ 2026 first-round pick is not about one transaction. It is about direction. It suggests Dallas is already planning life after Anthony Davis, building around Cooper Flagg, and aiming to control the most powerful currency in the NBA: elite draft picks. Whether or not the Hawks ever budge, the intent alone reveals where the Mavericks believe their future truly lies.