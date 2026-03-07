Lakers Player Ratings: Luka Does All His Damage In Three Quarters To Take Down Pacers

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t need a full four quarters from Luka Doncic to take control of this one. By the time the third quarter wrapped up, the superstar guard had already done more than enough damage to put the game out of reach.

Doncic poured in 44 points while stuffing the stat sheet across the board, leading a balanced Lakers offense that shot efficiently from both the field and beyond the arc.

While the Indiana Pacers got solid scoring nights from Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard, they simply couldn’t keep up with the Lakers’ scoring. Los Angeles shot 52.9% from the field and an impressive 45.9% from three-point range, stretching the lead as high as 24 points before finishing off a convincing 128-117 win.

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 44 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK, 3 TOV, 14-25 FG, 7-14 3PT, 9-10 FT, 32 MIN

Doncic completely controlled the game from the opening minutes. Everything about his performance felt effortless – the deep three-pointers, the tough step-back jumpers, and the way he kept finding scoring opportunities even when defenders tried to crowd him. By the third quarter, it was clear he had already broken the Pacers’ defensive plan. What stood out most was how he balanced scoring with playmaking, making the right pass when Indiana sent extra help. Once the Lakers had a comfortable lead, his night was essentially finished, but by then he had already delivered a performance that set the tone for the entire game.

Austin Reaves: A

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 3 TOV, 6-14 FG, 1-4 3PT, 6-7 FT, 29 MIN

Austin Reaves played a strong supporting role next to Doncic and did a good job keeping the offense moving. While his shooting was a little inconsistent, he stayed aggressive and attacked the basket whenever the opportunity was there. He also contributed as a secondary playmaker, helping create open looks when the defense shifted its focus toward Doncic. It wasn’t a flashy performance, but it was a steady and productive one.

Luke Kennard: A

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 6-9 FG, 3-5 3PT, 27 MIN

Kennard provided very meaningful contributions to the Lakers through solid shooting. His three-point shooting and ball movement helped Kendard create open shots for teammates. Then, seven rebounds aided the Lakers in holding possession and continued to lift the Lakers. Overall, Kendard’s performance was very effective.

Rui Hachimura: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 5-8 FG, 2-3 3PT, 1-1 FT, 23 MIN

Another quiet but efficient game from Hachimura. Not high volume, high impact. Finishing multiple plays in the paint and hitting a couple 3’s when he had open looks. Rui scored in the offense’s rhythm and kept active when he didn’t have the ball.

Marcus Smart: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 2 TOV, 4-6 FG, 3-4 3PT, 29 MIN

Smart provided an exact role that the Lakers required from him. He spaced the floor and hit 50% from three, making the Pacers respect him. He was active, physical, and instrumental in slowing down some of Indiana’s perimeter shooters. Solid two-way game.

Jaxson Hayes: B-

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 3-6 FG, 3-3 FT, 25 MIN

When the Lakers created opportunities for him, Hayes finished efficiently and he also did his part on the boards. His presence in the paint allowed the Lakers to increase their paint scoring when they had otherwise been too perimeter oriented.

Jake LaRavia: B-

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 1 TOV, 3-7 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 16 MIN

LaRavia had a decent stretch off the bench, providing some scoring and energy in his limited minutes. While his outside shot didn’t fall, he found ways to contribute by attacking the basket and staying active defensively. His minutes helped keep the Lakers’ momentum going while the starters rested.

Jarred Vanderbilt: B-

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 1-4 FG, 21 MIN

Vanderbilt’s impact showed up in the little things more than the box score. He battled hard on the boards, grabbing eight rebounds, and helped the Lakers maintain their edge in physical play. He also moved the ball well and created a few extra possessions with his hustle. Even without scoring much, his effort made a difference.

Drew Timme: C

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 2-2 FG, 23 MIN

Timme’s stint on the game was efficient. During his time on, he did not get many opportunities, but took the ones he got and kept the offense fluid with short passes. His time on the veldt helped ensure the frontcourt’s stability.

Dalton Knecht: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3PT, 4 MIN

Although limited, Knecht made his presence felt in a short time with a three-pointer. With the score set, the Lakers did not need to get offensive, but Knecht decided to get on the scorecard.

Kobe Bufkin: N/A

Game Stats: 1 AST, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4 MIN

Bufkin didn’t have a lot of time to makes some sort of a positive effect for the team or get hot offensively. His minutes came late, when the game was decided, so there wasn’t much of a chance for him to influence his team’s result.

Bronny James: N/A

Game Stats: 5 MIN

Bronny played a few minutes when the game was decided, so with so little time, it’s hard to evaluate his entire game.

Chris Manon: N/A

Game Stats: 2 REB, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 4 MIN

Only four minutes of action, Manon got on the court and grabbed two rebounds.