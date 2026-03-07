Luka Doncic’s Fiancée Intensifies Breakup Rumors With Instagram Activities

Luka Doncic and his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, might be splitting.

Gautam Varier
3 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) gestures in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All hasn’t been well for Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic lately. Doncic has seemingly come under fire from all corners for how he carries himself on the court with all the complaining, and it now appears there might be some trouble off it. There have been murmurs for a while about the 27-year-old and his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, breaking up, and she has now added fuel to that fire.

Goltes, a model and an influencer, has deleted all pictures of Doncic from her Instagram profile. She has removed her “Love” highlight involving him as well and has unpinned their engagement post.

Anamaria Goltes' Instagram profile.
Credit: Anamaria Goltes/Instagram

Is there trouble in paradise? Well, we won’t know for sure unless someone speaks up. With how private these two have been, you doubt they’re going to have much to say. It would be quite heartbreaking if this relationship is indeed ending, considering how long they have been together.

Doncic and Goltes first met at the Croatian island of Krk when they were kids. They started dating in 2016 and got engaged on July 7, 2023, in Slovenia. Doncic and Goltes then welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Gabriela, on Dec. 1, 2023. A second daughter, Olivia, would then follow on Dec. 4, 2025.

Doncic made his way to Ljubljana, Slovenia, during this 2025-26 NBA season to be with Goltes during childbirth. The six-time All-Star ended up missing the Lakers’ games against the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics on Dec. 4 and 5, respectively, because of it.

Following his return to the United States, Doncic expressed his happiness over being a father to two children. At that time, it had seemed like all was finally well. Doncic’s loving family had another member, and the shock of the Dallas Mavericks trading him to the Lakers in February 2025 had worn off. Now, though, there might be drama again.

Doncic, of course, has seen a divorce materialize firsthand. His parents, Mirjam Poterbin and Sasa Doncic, separated when he was just nine years old. Here’s hoping there isn’t a split here.

As for on the court, Doncic got his 15th technical foul of the season in Thursday’s 120-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets. He is complaining a lot to the officials, and you do wonder if this is stemming from troubles in his personal life. Only he knows for sure.

Gautam Varier
