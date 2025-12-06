Luka Doncic Announces Birth Of Second Daughter With Cute Picture

Luka Doncic and his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, have welcomed another daughter.

Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a shot against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic announced the birth of his second daughter, Olivia, on Instagram on Saturday. Doncic missed the Lakers’ last two games after flying to Ljubljana, Slovenia, to be with his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, during childbirth, and has now shared a picture of their second child.

Goltes had reportedly given birth to Olivia on Thursday. Their second child arrived in the same month as the first, as Gabriela Doncic was born on Dec. 1, 2023.

Doncic and Goltes had first crossed paths at a camp in Croatia when he was about 11 to 12 years old, and they then started dating in 2016. The five-time All-Star proposed on July 7, 2023, but they haven’t tied the knot just yet. There is no word on when they might get married either.

According to 24UR, Doncic is now on his way back to the U.S. Lakers head coach JJ Redick had stated that the 26-year-old could be back for Sunday’s clash with the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center, and time will tell if he is.

The Lakers went 1-1 in the two games that Doncic missed. They took down the Toronto Raptors 123-120 on Thursday, but were then blown out 126-105 by the Boston Celtics on Friday.

The Lakers are now 4-2 this season when Doncic doesn’t play, which is quite impressive. Teams usually collapse when their best player is out, especially someone who has been playing at a ridiculously high level.

Doncic is averaging 35.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game for the Lakers in 2025-26. He is very much in the MVP race at this early stage of the season. If the Lakers, who are currently third in the West with a 16-6 record, finish the season with one of the better records in the NBA, he will have a very strong argument for the award.

