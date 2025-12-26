10 Slowest Defenders In The NBA Right Now: 3 Lakers Players On The List

The NBA is currently experiencing some of the highest rates of scoring it has had in years. With an average offensive rating of 116.6, the quality of offense in the league has been truly phenomenal.

By the same token, the standard of defense has fallen dramatically. Although players such as Evan Mobley, Chet Holmgren, and Alex Caruso remain elite in every aspect, the level of defense played has decreased.

On this note, it has been observed that some of the best offensive players in the league are often the least involved on the defensive side. The Los Angeles Lakers‘ trio of Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves has been particularly guilty of this.

The Lakers already possess a poor defensive rating of 118.1 (25th in the NBA). Now, according to recent player tracking data, it has been revealed that Doncic, James, and Reaves are among the 10 slowest defenders in the league.

Given how one can track player movement on the defensive side of the ball, it is also possible to identify those who cover the least amount of ground while staying with their man. Thus, we take a look at 10 of the slowest defenders in the NBA right now.

Top 10 Slowest Defenders In The NBA (minimum 10 games played this season)

1. James Harden – 3.42

2. Kevin Durant – 3.47

3. Luka Doncic – 3.47

4. LeBron James – 3.48

5. Nikola Jokic – 3.51

6. Donovan Mitchell – 3.61

7. Devin Booker – 3.62

8. Austin Reaves – 3.64

9. Jeff Green – 3.65

10. Jaylen Brown – 3.66

(Stats provided by nba.com’s Advanced Player Tracking)

For the most part, some of the names mentioned on this list aren’t surprising. Players such as James Harden, Nikola Jokic, and even Austin Reaves are typically viewed as poor defensive players.

Harden being ranked first seemed inevitable. The Clippers superstar has earned a reputation as a weak defensive player. Although an otherworldly talent on the offensive end, he has been notoriously poor when committing to playing defense. Despite having some highlights in the past, it is abundantly clear that he remains slow on the defensive side of the ball.

Kevin Durant earns himself a spot at second on this list. Durant is widely regarded as one of the best offensive players this league has ever seen. Although he has been a reliable defensive player in the past, Durant’s production on defense has fallen off a cliff.

Given his injury history, this drop-off in speed is understandable. But considering the pressure it puts on his team’s overall performance, this may raise concerns.

Luka Doncic placing third on this list is no surprise. The Lakers’ superstar has routinely been criticized for his poor defensive involvement. His drastic offseason transformation raised optimism for a better performance in the regular season. Unfortunately, while there has been improvement in his lateral speed, it is evident that it is not enough.

Having entirely shifted his focus to offense, much like Austin Reaves, Doncic’s lack of effort on defense has been a concern for the Lakers. When considering the team’s current form, the Purple and Gold will need more from their superstar.

With the Lakers’ superstars in mind, LeBron James has also been guilty of the same issues as Doncic. Although his age (40) may be a factor in his defensive movement, the impact it has had on the team is devastating.

At this stage, some sources even suggest that having James come off the bench could help balance out the rotation. Unfortunately, this could also cause irreparable damage.

At number five, Nikola Jokic is known as one of the slowest and least athletically gifted players in the league. When keeping this in mind, being slow is expected. Still, when factoring in his contributions on offense and shot-blocking in clutch situations, Jokic makes up for his shortcomings.

At six and seven, the mention of Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker, while unexpected, isn’t shocking. Although both are young players in their physical primes, they carry a tremendous burden on offense. While preserving such players for late-game situations has merit, in many ways, it could also set a bad tone if their defensive activity is overlooked.

The one mention on this list that is genuinely shocking is Jaylen Brown‘s. Brown is typically considered one of the best two-way players in the league. Considering that he plays on a team like the Boston Celtics, covering less ground on defense is not feasible.

On that note, it would point to the earlier criteria of players appearing in a minimum of 10 games this season. Hence, although Brown finds himself on this list, it doesn’t necessarily categorize him as a slow player. Given his role as a point-of-attack defender for the Celtics, he asserts himself as a formidable defensive force.

For the most part, the speed on the defensive end still seems like a restrictive criterion when it comes to impact. With aspects such as basketball IQ and communication also being a factor, players can still compensate for a lack of activity with ingenuity.