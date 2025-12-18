Luka Doncic Reacts To JJ Redick Demanding More From Him And LeBron James Defensively

Given Luka Doncic's role on the Lakers' roster, the superstar explained why JJ Redick demanded more effort from him and LeBron James on the defensive end.

Oct 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) with head coach JJ Redick against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers have heavily relied on the superstar pairing of Luka Doncic and LeBron James to deliver success this season. Although an 18-7 record reflects the success of this approach, recent outings have revealed some flaws.

Following a recent practice session, Luka Doncic revealed that JJ Redick had made certain demands of him and LeBron James, particularly on the defensive end.

“It was good. We talked about a lot, not just that,” Doncic shared. “But he was right, you’ve got to get a little bit more, especially from the star players. So that’s on us. That’s on me. We’ve just got to get more pressure at the start of the game. We’ve got to start the game better.”

Luka Doncic continued by highlighting how the team had started making adjustments to improve their defensive effort.

“In Phoenix, we did a pretty good job,” he shared. “The plan was to focus on yourself and your defensive mentality. I think we did a pretty good job.”

In many ways, the win against the Phoenix Suns was quite significant. Although Phoenix managed to score 114 points, the Lakers made an earnest effort on the defensive end. Having restricted the Suns to 35% shooting from three-point range and forcing 20 turnovers, the Purple and Gold certainly showcased better defensive execution.

Regardless, the onus is on Doncic and James to set the tone on the defensive end. With the superstars stepping up and displaying increased effort on both sides of the ball, the team is bound to follow suit.

 

Luka Doncic Needs To Be Consistent On Defense

One of the biggest critiques of Luka Doncic’s game has been his lack of defensive contributions. While the Slovenian remains awe-inspiring on offense, his defense hasn’t been as noteworthy.

Doncic’s iconic offseason transformation may have been fueled by criticism, but the end goal remained unchanged: improved conditioning.

The results of his offseason workouts were seen at the 2025 EuroBasket, where Doncic displayed improved defensive effort. Having shed a significant amount of weight, the 26-year-old looked considerably more agile. This helped him stay in front of his mark and consistently disrupt plays.

For the most part, Doncic has been solid this season. With averages of 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks per game, along with a defensive rating of 115, he is no longer a sieve for opposing players to attack.

Despite this improvement, the Lakers remain one of the weakest defensive teams in the league, ranking 20th in the NBA with a defensive rating of 116.5.

L.A.’s problems can’t be solved with just improved effort from the superstars. Facing a dire need for roster upgrades, the Purple and Gold have been linked with notable trade targets who could boost the team’s defensive performance.

