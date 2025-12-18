Jazz vs. Lakers Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages

The Jazz host the Lakers tonight, as Luka Doncic's team chase the season sweep while key injuries shape both rotations.

Fran Leiva
6 Min Read
Nov 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up the court against Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers roll into this game in Salt Lake City at 18-7, trying to stack wins on a road swing while cleaning up some very real defensive slippage.

Contents

The Utah Jazz are 10-15, but they’ve been way more competitive lately than their record suggests, winning five of their last eight and playing with actual confidence on offense.

It’s also the third meeting between these teams already. The Lakers took the first two, and they’re chasing the season sweep vibe before the schedule turns brutal again.

The headline on the Lakers’ side is simple: the offense can hang with anybody because Luka Doncic is basically breaking the scoreboard every night, leading the league at 34.7 points per game with 8.8 assists and 8.7 rebounds.

The problem is the other end. The Lakers have allowed 120 or more points in four of their last five games, even while still winning, which is exactly how you end up sweating games you should control.

For the Jazz, this is the Keyonte George show right now. He’s at 23.5 points and 6.8 assists on the season, and he’s jumped to 26.5 points and 6.5 assists per game in December, which matches the eye test. If he’s cooking early, the Jazz can absolutely make this a track meet.

 

Injury Report

 

Lakers

Austin Reaves: Out (left calf strain)

Deandre Ayton: Out (left elbow soreness)

Bronny James: Out (G League, on assignment)

Gabe Vincent: Questionable (low back soreness)

Maxi Kleber: Probable (lumbar muscle strain)

 

Jazz

Elijah Harkless: Out (G League, two-way)

Walker Kessler: Out (left shoulder injury recovery)

Georges Niang: Out (left foot, fourth metatarsal stress reaction)

Lauri Markkanen: Questionable (right groin injury management)

Deandre Ayton and Austin Reaves being out matters. Ayton has already missed time this season, and Jaxson Hayes is the likely next man up, with Kleber also available if needed.

Lauri Markkanen’s status is the swing piece for the Jazz. He’s been outstanding all year at 27.8 points and 7.0 rebounds, and he just came off a huge 33-point, 16-rebound performance against the Mavericks.

 

Why The Lakers Have The Advantage

The Lakers’ advantage starts with top-end creation. Doncic is a cheat code, and when he’s paired with LeBron James as a secondary organizer, the Lakers can manufacture good looks even when the possession gets messy.

LeBron’s overall season line sits at 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 7.2 assists, but he’s been more efficient recently, shooting over 47% in his last three games and popping a season-high 29 against the 76ers.

Even with Reaves out, the Lakers still have more reliable shot creation than the Jazz over a full 48 minutes. That matters because the Jazz defense still gives up plenty. The Jazz can score, but they’ve struggled getting stops, and the Lakers should be able to find matchup advantages if they stay patient.

The second edge is focus and urgency on defense. This matchup is basically a test of whether the Lakers can actually respond to JJ Redick’s push for more consistent effort on that end.

The third edge is that even with Ayton out, the Lakers can still win the possession game if they rebound like they did last time out. They had a 54-37 rebounding advantage against the Suns, and that kind of margin changes the math fast. If they bring that same physicality, it keeps the Jazz from living off second chances and transition spurts.

 

Why The Jazz Have The Advantage

The Jazz advantage is that their offense can get loud in a hurry, and the Lakers have been vulnerable to exactly that lately.

If the Lakers keep giving up 120-point nights, a team like the Jazz is fully capable of turning it into a scoring contest where momentum matters more than talent gaps. Keyonte George has already had multiple explosion games recently, and the Jazz are playing with that freedom that makes under .500 teams annoying: they shoot, they run, they don’t tighten up early.

And if Markkanen plays, the matchup gets a lot scarier for the Lakers’ frontcourt rotation. He’s not just a scorer, he’s the kind of size and shooting combo that forces defensive choices.

There’s also the emotional angle of the season series. The Jazz have already dropped two to the Lakers, so this is the “prove it” spot. They’re at home, they’re playing better basketball lately, and if they can jump out early, it immediately puts pressure on a Lakers team that has had a habit of letting teams back into games.

 

Jazz vs. Lakers Prediction

This one comes down to two questions.

Can the Lakers actually defend for four quarters, not two and a half? And can the Jazz generate enough stops to keep their offense from having to be perfect?

I’m leaning Lakers, because the record gap is real and the star power gap is real, especially with Doncic driving everything. But it won’t feel comfortable if the defense stays leaky, and if Markkanen plays, the Jazz have a real shot to drag this into a late-game shootout.

Prediction: Lakers 121, Jazz 114

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByFran Leiva
Follow:
Francisco Leiva is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Buenos Aires, Argentina. He is a recent graduate of the University of Buenos Aires and in 2023 joined the Fadeaway World team. Previously a writer for Basquetplus, Fran has dedicated years to covering Argentina's local basketball leagues and the larger South American basketball scene, focusing on international tournaments.Fran's deep connection to basketball began in the early 2000s, inspired by the prowess of the San Antonio Spurs' big three: Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and fellow Argentinian, Manu Ginóbili. His years spent obsessing over the Spurs have led to deep insights that make his articles stand out amongst others in the industry. Fran has a profound respect for the Spurs' fanbase, praising their class and patience, especially during tougher times for the team. He finds them less toxic compared to other fanbases of great franchises like the Warriors or Lakers, who can be quite annoying on social media.An avid fan of Luka Doncic since his debut with Real Madrid, Fran dreams of interviewing the star player. He believes Luka has the potential to become the greatest of all time (GOAT) with the right supporting cast. Fran's experience and drive to provide detailed reporting give Fadeaway World a unique perspective, offering expert knowledge and regional insights to our content.
Previous Article Dec 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch reacts towards an official after a call against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images Chris Finch Explodes At Official During The Timberwolves-Grizzlies Game: “Shut The F**k Up, Man. You Just Blew Two Calls.”
Next Article Oct 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) with head coach JJ Redick against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Luka Doncic Reacts To JJ Redick Demanding More From Him And LeBron James Defensively
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like