Lakers Update: Two Players Out, One Questionable vs. Jazz

Deandre Ayton and Austin Reaves are ruled out as the Lakers release their injury report ahead of Utah.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Nov 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report ahead of Thursday’s matchup against the Utah Jazz, with several rotation pieces still unavailable. While there is some positive news on the margins, key absences continue to shape how the Lakers will approach this game.

For the Lakers, Deandre Ayton (left elbow soreness) and Austin Reaves (left calf strain) have both been ruled out. Gabe Vincent (low back soreness) is listed as questionable, while Maxi Kleber (lumbar muscle strain) is probable. Bronny James Jr. remains with the South Bay Lakers and will not be available.

Utah is dealing with its own lengthy injury report. Walker Kessler (left shoulder injury recovery) is out, as are Georges Niang (left foot fourth metatarsal stress reaction), Elijah Harkless (G League two-way), John Tonje (G League two-way), and Oscar Tshiebwe (G League two-way). Lauri Markkanen is questionable due to right groin injury management, a designation that could significantly impact Utah’s frontcourt if he is unable to go.

At 18-7 and third in the West, the Lakers enter Thursday’s matchup still searching for stability in a crowded Western Conference race. Injuries have forced constant lineup adjustments, making continuity difficult as the team tries to find rhythm on both ends of the floor. With the standings tightening, every game carries added importance, especially against a Jazz team that has been competitive at home.

Now set to miss his second straight game, Austin Reaves’ absence continues to loom large. The guard is dealing with a left calf strain, an injury that often requires cautious management to avoid aggravation. While the team has not provided a firm timeline, Reaves is likely to return within the next two Lakers games to continue what has been a career year, averaging 27.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 50.3 percent shooting, including 36.9 percent from three.

Deandre Ayton is also sidelined with left elbow soreness that would have limited his effectiveness tomorrow. He played well in the win over Phoenix, posting 20 points, 13 rebounds, two steals, and one block, but big men often rely heavily on elbow stability for rebounding and interior defense, making this an injury the Lakers will be careful not to rush. His return will depend on how quickly inflammation subsides and functional strength returns.

Amid the setbacks, there is some optimism, however, with Kleber and Vincent trending toward availability. Kleber’s probable status would give the Lakers added frontcourt versatility, while Vincent’s potential return could help stabilize the backcourt rotation. If both are able to play, it would provide much-needed depth for a Lakers team trying to stay afloat amid ongoing injury challenges.

As the Lakers navigate another stretch defined by injuries, this matchup will test their ability to adapt on the fly. Depth and availability may ultimately decide the outcome, especially against a Jazz team dealing with its own uncertainty. Until the roster stabilizes, every night remains a balancing act between managing health and staying competitive.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Dec 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) brings the ball up the court during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images Clippers vs. Thunder Injury Report: What Is The Problem With James Harden?
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like