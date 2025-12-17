Lakers Update: Two Players Out, One Questionable vs. Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report ahead of Thursday’s matchup against the Utah Jazz, with several rotation pieces still unavailable. While there is some positive news on the margins, key absences continue to shape how the Lakers will approach this game.

For the Lakers, Deandre Ayton (left elbow soreness) and Austin Reaves (left calf strain) have both been ruled out. Gabe Vincent (low back soreness) is listed as questionable, while Maxi Kleber (lumbar muscle strain) is probable. Bronny James Jr. remains with the South Bay Lakers and will not be available.

Utah is dealing with its own lengthy injury report. Walker Kessler (left shoulder injury recovery) is out, as are Georges Niang (left foot fourth metatarsal stress reaction), Elijah Harkless (G League two-way), John Tonje (G League two-way), and Oscar Tshiebwe (G League two-way). Lauri Markkanen is questionable due to right groin injury management, a designation that could significantly impact Utah’s frontcourt if he is unable to go.

At 18-7 and third in the West, the Lakers enter Thursday’s matchup still searching for stability in a crowded Western Conference race. Injuries have forced constant lineup adjustments, making continuity difficult as the team tries to find rhythm on both ends of the floor. With the standings tightening, every game carries added importance, especially against a Jazz team that has been competitive at home.

Now set to miss his second straight game, Austin Reaves’ absence continues to loom large. The guard is dealing with a left calf strain, an injury that often requires cautious management to avoid aggravation. While the team has not provided a firm timeline, Reaves is likely to return within the next two Lakers games to continue what has been a career year, averaging 27.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 50.3 percent shooting, including 36.9 percent from three.

Deandre Ayton is also sidelined with left elbow soreness that would have limited his effectiveness tomorrow. He played well in the win over Phoenix, posting 20 points, 13 rebounds, two steals, and one block, but big men often rely heavily on elbow stability for rebounding and interior defense, making this an injury the Lakers will be careful not to rush. His return will depend on how quickly inflammation subsides and functional strength returns.

Amid the setbacks, there is some optimism, however, with Kleber and Vincent trending toward availability. Kleber’s probable status would give the Lakers added frontcourt versatility, while Vincent’s potential return could help stabilize the backcourt rotation. If both are able to play, it would provide much-needed depth for a Lakers team trying to stay afloat amid ongoing injury challenges.

As the Lakers navigate another stretch defined by injuries, this matchup will test their ability to adapt on the fly. Depth and availability may ultimately decide the outcome, especially against a Jazz team dealing with its own uncertainty. Until the roster stabilizes, every night remains a balancing act between managing health and staying competitive.