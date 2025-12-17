Mavericks Owner Pledges $250 Million To Donald Trump’s Third Term; Unhappy NBA Fans Urge Her To “Sell The Team”

The White House hosted its annual Hanukkah event, where Mavericks owner Miriam Adelson was also invited to join alongside the President. She and President Trump addressed the audience together, where she brought up that her curiosity drove her to inquire about a potential third presidential term for Trump.

She revealed that she spoke to Trump’s lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, regarding the possibility of making it happen, and that she was willing to infuse more money into the campaign if it were to be legal.

“I just spoke to Alan Dershowitz about it, and he said the legality of four more years. And I said, Alan, I agree with you, we can do it, think about it,” said Adelson confidently as she addressed Trump in front of the large White House audience.

One man from the audience began chanting “four more years!” as the crowd eventually joined in.

“She said, think about it, I’ll give you another $250 million,” responded Trump after hugging Adelson for her words of confidence. “I will give,” said Adelson in the background.

President Trump went on to praise Adelson’s late husband, the billionaire Sheldon Adelson.

“Sheldon was an amazing guy, and he’d come up to the office, and there was nobody more aggressive than Sheldon.”

“He’d always say 10 minutes, it turned out to be about an hour-and-a-half, and what he did is he fought for Israel. He just wanted to take care of Israel,” said Trump as he described his meetings with her late husband.

Miriam Adelson is the majority stakeholder in the Dallas Mavericks franchise, having acquired the majority share from Mark Cuban in December 2023 for $3.5 billion. Adelson has been a prominent supporter of the POTUS Donald Trump and was a key contributor to his presidential campaign in 2024.

Some NBA fans who are seemingly strong opposers of the President saw this on social media and strongly expressed their displeasure over the commitment. These extreme fans also urged them to sell the franchise due to their political allegiances.

“I’m trying to follow the team as best I can, but they’re not getting a dime of my money for the foreseeable future.”

“F*ck these morons. Sell the team!!!”

“Cuban really sold to the worst fucking people on this planet.”

“F**k the Adelsons and SELL THE TEAM. These people couldn’t possibly care less about you as a fan. You are all just things to squeeze money from, for them. I will continue my boycott of the team in all forms (TV, merch, tickets, etc) until they sell.”

“Ewwwwwww. Mark Cuban isn’t as cool a billionaire as I hoped. He could have sold the team to less revolting people.”

To be clear, the 22nd Amendment of the U.S Constitution does not allow a person to run for President more than two times, irrespective of whether or not they are consecutive terms.

Therefore, if Trump were to run for President again, he would have to go through the process of making another constitutional amendment that would require a two-thirds approval from both the House of Representatives and the Senate, followed by ratification from three-fourths of state legislatures (38 states) to consider such an amendment as enforceable.

Hence, it can safely be said that unless we hear about such a major move in motion behind the curtains, it is not possible for President Trump to be a part of the presidential race once again.

It seems that Adelson was simply voicing her support to say that if they were to find a way to make it happen, then Trump’s campaign could consider a $250 million contribution coming from her. No reason to begin boycotting the franchise or taking any such extreme measures over this.