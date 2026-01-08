5 Blockbuster Trades That Could Happen After Trae Young’s Deal To Wizards

The NBA trade deadline is a month away and we have already seen the biggest trade of the regular season so far get completed with Trae Young heading to Washington. But as we have seen in the past, a big trade has a rolling effect in the league with more moves likely to happen.

There are multiple NBA teams right now who need to make moves to get better while some rosters have a star player who doesn’t fit their mold moving forward. That is just the natural life cycle of the NBA.

We have prepared the five blockbuster trades that could happen this season, involving some of the biggest names around the league including superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Finally Joins Warriors

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, Brandin Podziemski, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick

If the Warriors are going to make one last push in the Stephen Curry era, this is the move that justifies it. Pairing Giannis Antetokounmpo with Curry would instantly create one of the most devastating inside-outside duos the league has ever seen.

Giannis is still producing MVP-level numbers, 29.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game on elite efficiency (64.5% FG), and his rim presence would unlock Golden State’s offense in ways it hasn’t seen since peak Kevin Durant. With Curry beyond the arc, Antetokounmpo would feast in transition, short rolls, and broken plays, while taking over defensively with Draymond Green gone.

From Milwaukee’s side, this is about a massive rebuild. Trading a franchise icon is brutal, but the return makes it worth it. Jonathan Kuminga gives the Bucks a 20-point-per-game upside athlete (11.8 PPG this season) who can grow into a featured role, while Brandin Podziemski (11.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.3 APG) offers a high-IQ guard who rebounds, passes, and defends well above his size.

Draymond Green provides immediate defensive identity and some credibility, even if his timeline is short and he will likely get flipped again. The two distant firsts are critical, Golden State’s post-Curry future is uncertain, and those picks could land high. This deal hurts emotionally, but it must be done.

Anthony Davis Becomes The New Star In Atlanta

Proposed Trade Details

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Anthony Davis

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Zaccharie Risacher, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Onyeka Okongwu, Luke Kennard, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick

This trade would signal a full shift for the Hawks. Rather than building around a high-usage guard, Atlanta pivots to an elite two-way big in Anthony Davis, a perennial All-NBA defender who is averaging 20.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game this season.

Davis instantly gives Atlanta defensive credibility, rim protection, and postseason viability in a conference where size still matters. With Davis anchoring the middle, the Hawks could finally stop hemorrhaging points at the rim, an issue that plagued them throughout the Trae Young era.

For Dallas, this is a long-term bet on flexibility and depth around Cooper Flagg. Zaccharie Risacher (11.2 PPG on 35.8% from three) gives them a high-ceiling wing scorer on an affordable deal, while Onyeka Okongwu (16.2 PPG, 7.8 RPG) adds a switchable, playoff-ready big. Nickeil Alexander-Walker (career-high 20.4 PPG) and Luke Kennard (7.4 PPG on 45.8% 3-PT FG) supply perimeter defense and elite shooting, two things Dallas constantly needs.

The two future firsts sweeten the deal, but the real win is spreading resources instead of tying everything to Davis’ health. It’s a gamble either way, but one that aligns with Luka’s prime timeline.

Pistons Get Even Better With Lauri Markkanen

Proposed Trade Details

Detroit Pistons Receive: Lauri Markkanen

Utah Jazz Receive: Tobias Harris, Isaiah Stewart, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick

Detroit adding Lauri Markkanen would be a statement that they are gunning to make the NBA Finals this year. Markkanen is one of the league’s most efficient volume scorers, posting 27.8 points per game on a 36.8% three-point clip while standing 7’1″.

His ability to stretch defenses would open massive driving lanes for Cade Cunningham, while also allowing Detroit to play big without sacrificing spacing. Pairing Markkanen with Jalen Duren creates a modern frontcourt that blends size, shooting, and rebounding.

For Utah, this is the kind of disciplined asset play Danny Ainge has made a career on. Tobias Harris (13.4 PPG, 4.6 RPG) provides a movable contract and competent scoring, Isaiah Stewart (10.4 PPG, 5.6 RPG) adds physicality and defensive versatility, and three first-round picks extend the Jazz’s already impressive war chest.

Markkanen is excellent, but he’s also nearing the age where his peak won’t align with a full rebuild. Cashing in now preserves flexibility and positions Utah to strike when the next disgruntled star becomes available.

Lakers Make The Move For Long-Awaited Target

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Andrew Wiggins

Miami Heat Receive: Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, 2031 first-round pick

Andrew Wiggins has long been on the Lakers’ radar, and for good reason. At his best, Wiggins is a two-way wing who can guard elite scorers, attack closeouts, and average 15.9 points efficiently (47.0% FG, 39.5% 3-PT FG) without dominating the ball.

Next to Luka Doncic and LeBron James, his role would simplify dramatically, defend the opposing star, run the floor, hit open threes. That exact formula helped Golden State win a championship in 2022, and Los Angeles has been searching for that archetype ever since.

Miami’s return reflects their ongoing balancing act between competitiveness and asset preservation. Rui Hachimura (12.7 PPG, 3.8 RPG) gives them a strong, versatile forward who can score in transition and post mismatches, while Dalton Knecht adds a pure shooter (5.3 PPG on 44.1% FG) with upside.

The 2031 first-round pick is the real prize, potentially landing a strong prospect. It’s not a headline-grabbing haul, but it fits Miami’s patient, opportunistic team-building approach.

Trey Murphy III Heads To San Antonio In Fair Deal

Proposed Trade Details

San Antonio Spurs Receive: Trey Murphy III

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Harrison Barnes, Carter Bryant, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick

This trade would be about maximizing Victor Wembanyama’s development. Trey Murphy III is one of the league’s premier 3-and-D wings (21.3 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.5 APG), shooting 38.2% from deep while guarding multiple positions and thriving without the ball.

His ability to space the floor vertically and horizontally would give Wembanyama more room to operate inside, while also accelerating San Antonio’s transition from rebuild to competitiveness. Murphy’s age also aligns perfectly with the Spurs’ long-term timeline.

For New Orleans, the return balances immediate contribution and future flexibility. Harrison Barnes provides veteran stability and playoff experience, Carter Bryant adds a developmental swing, and two first-round picks restock a cupboard that has thinned after years of pushing to contend. With the Pelicans facing roster redundancy on the wing, moving Murphy now could prevent value erosion while allowing them to rebalance the roster around Zion Williamson’s prime.