Grade The Trade: Trae Young Joins Wizards For A Surprising Package Around CJ McCollum

Four-time All-Star Trae Young's career with the Atlanta Hawks is over as he gets traded to the Washington Wizards in a surprising package headlined by CJ McCollum.

Eddie Bitar
7 Min Read
Dec 27, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in action against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in action against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The deal is finally done. Four-time All-Star and the NBA’s reigning assist champion Trae Young is no longer a member of the Atlanta Hawks, a franchise that took the 6’1″ point guard No. 5 overall in the 2018 Draft. Young was traded to the Wizards in a package featuring CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, with no picks heading either way.

Contents

Young led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2020-21 season, has averaged a career 25.2 PPG and 9.8 APG with the franchise, and has been one of the best pure floor generals in the game since his rookie campaign. But after falling out with the Hawks and being made excess to requirements, Young made his wish clear: he wanted to be in Washington.

We anticipate the reasons include being in a position to get another max deal, controlling the offense with the ball in his hands, and helping make a struggling franchise relevant again. Meanwhile, the Hawks look to retool their roster with veterans CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, even without future picks being included in the deal.

As the biggest trade of the 2025-26 regular season so far, there is a ton to unpack in this deal, and we go ahead and grade the trade for both teams and major players involved in the deal.

 

Washington Wizards: A

For a franchise starved of relevance, landing Trae Young without giving up a single draft pick is a home run. Washington acquires a 25-point, 10-assist engine who instantly becomes the best offensive player the organization has had since Bradley Beal. Young’s presence alone transforms the Wizards’ offense, and Washington finally has a guard capable of dominating defenses.

In a league where primary creators are the hardest asset to acquire, the Wizards solved their biggest issue in one move. Equally important is timing. Washington gets Young as he enters his prime (only 27 years old), not on the decline, and places him in a situation where the offense is unquestionably his.

The Wizards didn’t give up future assets, didn’t add protections, and didn’t take on long-term bad money as they look to give Young max dollars. CJ McCollum’s contract coming off the books offsets Young’s max trajectory, while Kispert was a luxury for a team that desperately needed a star.

 

Atlanta Hawks: C+

From Atlanta’s perspective, this was about getting whatever was best in the market. Once Trae Young and the franchise knew there would be no future together, and the relationship had deteriorated, leverage evaporated. In that context, extracting two proven NBA contributors without taking on draft obligations has value.

CJ McCollum (18.8 PPG, 3.6 APG this season) gives the Hawks a steady veteran presence, secondary shot creation, and playoff experience, while Corey Kispert (9.2 PPG, 39.5% 3-PT FG) adds movement shooting and lineup flexibility on the wing. That said, it’s difficult to ignore what’s missing: future upside.

No picks, no young blue-chip prospect, and no long-term cornerstone coming back for a franchise player in his prime. McCollum is 34 and not a defensive stopper (although he is heading into free agency this summer), while Kispert profiles more as a complementary piece than a building block. The Hawks just wanted to get something for Young because their future is Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels, but still, this wasn’t a fantastic deal for them by any means.

 

Trae Young: B+

For Young, this move is about control of his career. Washington offers him something Atlanta no longer could: a team built around his strengths. He’ll have the ball, dictate pace, and be empowered to shape the offense every possession. From a marketing standpoint, Young also becomes the face of a franchise, something that enhances his long-term earning potential.

The slight downgrade from an A comes down to a lack of competition and desire to win. Washington is still a work in progress, and Young will need to carry a heavier load nightly to keep the team afloat. Young clearly doesn’t value winning as much as playing basketball his way and getting max money, but that’s his decision to make. He got what he wanted, so he gets at least a B+, but we can’t put it higher because winning should be taken into account.

 

CJ McCollum: B-

McCollum steps into Atlanta as a stabilizer. His scoring, professionalism, and playoff resume bring immediate credibility to a Hawks backcourt that suddenly needed leadership. He can play on or off the ball, run second units, and is a clutch performer.

However, expectations must be managed. McCollum is no longer a primary engine for winning at the highest level, and defensively, he doesn’t move the needle. Still, for CJ, this is a solid landing spot that maximizes his remaining strengths, but it’s clear he’s a bridge piece, not a pillar, as he heads into free agency after this summer.

 

Corey Kispert: B-

Kispert’s value lies in his playing style. He spaces the floor and moves without the ball, skills every team needs, especially one transitioning away from a one-man offense. In Atlanta, his shooting should immediately open lanes for drivers and provide lineups with better balance. He’s young enough to grow with the roster and affordable enough to retain flexibility.

The limitation is the ceiling. Kispert is a high-end role player, not a creator or defensive difference-maker. He won’t swing a playoff series on his own, and his impact depends heavily on who’s setting the table. For Atlanta, he’s a useful piece in a broader reshuffle, and his contract (until 2027-28) means he will make the Hawks his team moving forward.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByEddie Bitar
Eddie Bitar is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Jan 7, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) is guarded by LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images Knicks Snap 4-Game Losing Streak As Kawhi Leonard, James Harden Go Cold For Clippers: Instant Analysis
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like