Steve Kerr Admits His Mother Was Worried He Would Hit The Official After Horrifying Ejection At Warriors Game

The Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr speaks on the aftermath of his ejection against the Clippers and the impact of it on his mother.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Jan 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts to a foul call during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Jan 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts to a foul call during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Steve Kerr finally addressed the media tonight after skipping the press conference following his ejection during the Warriors’ 102-103 loss against the Clippers.

He avoided speaking to the media initially with the anticipation of using profanity while addressing the incident and what led up to it, which would have inadvertently led to a fine from the league. However, after getting his emotions together, he spoke calmly to the media before the Warriors’ game against the Bucks tonight.

“There was a reason that Terry [Stotts] did the media the other night. So I was just upset about a couple of calls,” explained Kerr.

“But all good, other than my mom being terribly disappointed with me, she was at the game. She looked horrified afterwards. She asked me if I was going to hit the referee. I said, ‘Mom, I’ve never hit anybody in my life.’

“And she said, ‘It looked like you were going to hit him. Why were all those men holding you back?’ I said, ‘It was a part of the theatrics of it.’ She didn’t understand what I meant.” 

“I was alarmed that she thought I would actually hit somebody. That scared me a little bit,” Kerr added. A video of the incident went viral as Snoop Dogg made an appearance for the broadcast of the game and was calling the game while the incident occurred.

 

Kerr admitted that over five people sent him that video, and he thoroughly enjoyed watching it. While the Warriors veterans showed support for the head coach’s reaction, he didn’t think much of the incident.

Three questionable calls led to Kerr’s outburst, and in a game that was decided by one possession, even one such call makes a lot of difference. But it all boiled down to questionable decisions: the referee’s failure to grant Stephen Curry a continuation on a play on which he scored and a goaltending call on John Collins, which was missed by the officials.

 

In the post-game pool report by the officials, they admitted that while the goaltending violation should have been called, the Warriors were not entitled to challenge that decision at the time.

 

Moreover, they remained adamant that the lack of continuation on the call in the video above was the right decision, as Curry had not gathered his dribble.

The Warriors are now hosting the Bucks tonight at the Chase Center. This was Kerr’s first ejection of the season and the first outburst of this type in nearly four seasons. It will be interesting to see how the Warriors staff responds tonight as they look to bounce back from the nail-biting loss to the Clippers.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Dec 27, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in action against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images Grade The Trade: Trae Young Joins Wizards For A Surprising Package Around CJ McCollum
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like