Steve Kerr Admits His Mother Was Worried He Would Hit The Official After Horrifying Ejection At Warriors Game

Steve Kerr finally addressed the media tonight after skipping the press conference following his ejection during the Warriors’ 102-103 loss against the Clippers.

He avoided speaking to the media initially with the anticipation of using profanity while addressing the incident and what led up to it, which would have inadvertently led to a fine from the league. However, after getting his emotions together, he spoke calmly to the media before the Warriors’ game against the Bucks tonight.

“There was a reason that Terry [Stotts] did the media the other night. So I was just upset about a couple of calls,” explained Kerr.

“But all good, other than my mom being terribly disappointed with me, she was at the game. She looked horrified afterwards. She asked me if I was going to hit the referee. I said, ‘Mom, I’ve never hit anybody in my life.’

“And she said, ‘It looked like you were going to hit him. Why were all those men holding you back?’ I said, ‘It was a part of the theatrics of it.’ She didn’t understand what I meant.”

“I was alarmed that she thought I would actually hit somebody. That scared me a little bit,” Kerr added. A video of the incident went viral as Snoop Dogg made an appearance for the broadcast of the game and was calling the game while the incident occurred.

ok.. it was worth having Snoop on the broadcast just to hear him call this Steve Kerr crash out 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/FJzXxqnal9 — outbreezy (@outbreezyWC) January 6, 2026

Kerr admitted that over five people sent him that video, and he thoroughly enjoyed watching it. While the Warriors veterans showed support for the head coach’s reaction, he didn’t think much of the incident.

Three questionable calls led to Kerr’s outburst, and in a game that was decided by one possession, even one such call makes a lot of difference. But it all boiled down to questionable decisions: the referee’s failure to grant Stephen Curry a continuation on a play on which he scored and a goaltending call on John Collins, which was missed by the officials.

Too 5 worst call of the season Via @bzfilms pic.twitter.com/JWLns5s66t — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) January 6, 2026

In the post-game pool report by the officials, they admitted that while the goaltending violation should have been called, the Warriors were not entitled to challenge that decision at the time.

Moreover, they remained adamant that the lack of continuation on the call in the video above was the right decision, as Curry had not gathered his dribble.

The Warriors are now hosting the Bucks tonight at the Chase Center. This was Kerr’s first ejection of the season and the first outburst of this type in nearly four seasons. It will be interesting to see how the Warriors staff responds tonight as they look to bounce back from the nail-biting loss to the Clippers.