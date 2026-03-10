NBA Fans React After Luka Doncic Fined $50K

Luka Doncic sparks reactions online after being fined for his "money" gesture toward official.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic committed a grievous error in Sunday’s 110-97 win over the Knicks. En route to a 35-point performance (along with eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals on 11-25 shooting), the Lakers guard was caught making money signs toward the refs that initially went unnoticed on the floor.

Today, however, the NBA announced a fine of $50,000 for the Lakers guard. It’s not as high as some initial speculation suggested, but it’s still a notable penalty for one of the faces of the game.

“Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic has been fined $50,000 for directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official,” the NBA released in a statement. “The incident occurred with 4:35 remaining in the third quarter of the Lakers’ 110-97 victory over the New York Knicks on March 8 at Crypo.com Arena.”

Luka Doncic has yet to make a statement on this development, but $50,000 is akin to pocket change for someone who makes over $45 million per year. He’s not going to change by now, and fans don’t expect the outbursts to stop now.

“Proportionally speaking, if you were to make $150,000 a year, that’s a $10 fine for you,” wrote one fan on X.

For Doncic, arguing with the refs has become a common practice, ingrained into his very legacy as a player. In this case, the outburst came after a no-call from the officials on a potential charge. While he didn’t get away completely unscathed, Luka is lucky that the refs didn’t catch it in real time, or it could have led to a technical foul and subsequent suspension.

“Should fine him a lot more and suspend,” one critic wrote in the comments. “Biggest crybaby of the NBA.”

Of course, there were also a fair number of Luka defenders. In their minds, the NBA is out of line for suspending him so much when all he did was make subtle hand gestures. Unlike prior incidents with other players, Doncic did not gesture anything derogatory. Nevertheless, for some reason, the NBA is particularly sensitive to those kinds of allegations.

“You make a money gesture towards the referee, and you get fined $50,000. Just another reason why people don’t like watching the sport anymore, unbelievable,” one fan wrote.

Some even took it a step further by arguing that the NBA shouldn’t be trying to interpret hand signals like that at all. Unless it’s an obvious antagonistic act, fans will argue that they shouldn’t be stepping in at all.

“I don’t think the NBA should be allowed to interpret the intentions of hand gestures. That’s insane. Money signing with your hands is not a bad act,” a fan posted on X. “It’s bad once you attach your own hypothesis for why it’s being done. That’s wrong. Where do you draw the line then?”

Ultimately, it all falls on Luka. Whether you love or hate the current officiating system, Doncic has to abide by the same rules as everyone else. He knows he has to improve at avoiding in-game battles with the refs, but it’s not going to change overnight.

Old habits die hard, and this one is going to be particularly tough to break. Still, with enough effort and focus, Doncic can learn how to control his frustration on the court and direct it toward his opponents rather than the officials.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Draymond Green Warriors vs. Bulls Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like