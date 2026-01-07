Hawks Trade Trae Young To Wizards In Blockbuster Deal

Trae Young’s time in Atlanta has officially come to an end, marking one of the most significant franchise-altering moves of the season. After months of speculation and mounting tension, the Hawks have moved their longtime centerpiece in a deal that reshapes both organizations.

In breaking news from Shams Charania, the Hawks have agreed to trade Young to the Washington Wizards in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. The move sends the 27-year-old guard to his preferred destination in the nation’s capital, where Washington has been searching for a foundational star to anchor its next phase of development. For the Hawks, the deal represents a clear pivot away from their previous identity.

Young departs Atlanta as one of the most influential players in franchise history. After being drafted fifth overall in 2018, he quickly became the face of the organization, leading the Hawks through multiple rebuild phases and a surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Over time, however, roster fit issues, defensive limitations, and philosophical differences began to surface. As Atlanta shifted toward a younger, wing-driven core built around Jalen Johnson and depth, Young felt increasingly out of place with the team’s direction, setting the stage for an inevitable split.

That buildup culminated Wednesday night, with the deal being finalized while Young was still sitting on the bench during Atlanta’s game against the Pelicans. It created an awkward moment, as he remained with a team that was no longer his.

Trae Young going to the locker room after being traded 😳 pic.twitter.com/RmxZ3Z7g78 — Overtime (@overtime) January 8, 2026

With the Wizards, Young fills the role the front office has been chasing for years. While Washington has stockpiled young talent and flexibility, it has lacked a true offensive engine to elevate the roster. With averages of 19.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 41.5% shooting (30.5% from three) this season, Young brings elite playmaking, deep-range shooting, and late-game shot creation to a team ranked 14th in the East. In the process, he reunites with executive Travis Schlenk, one of the key figures involved with drafting him in 2018.

For the Hawks, this deal reflects a strategic reset. McCollum provides immediate stability as a plug-and-play veteran who can organize the offense, mentor younger players, and maintain competitiveness without stalling development. His $30.6 million expiring contract preserves long-term flexibility, while Kispert adds a reliable floor spacer who fits seamlessly into a more fluid, movement-based system. The Hawks gain lineup versatility, financial clarity, and a clearer developmental hierarchy as they lean into a new era centered on wings, depth, and cohesion.

In the end, the move is more than a change of scenery for Young. It represents a chance to shed the weight of expectations that defined his tenure with the Hawks and step into a situation built around his strengths. Washington offers a clean slate, organizational alignment, and the opportunity to help shape a culture from the ground up. As his prime years continue, Young now has the opportunity to redefine his legacy in a market eager to embrace a true franchise leader.