Bulls Linked To Zion Williamson As Chicago Explores Buy-Low Trade Option

The Bulls are reportedly monitoring Zion Williamson as a potential buy-low trade target, per league sources.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Jan 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts on his way to the bench during a timeout against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Following the Trae Young trade, the Washington Wizards aren’t the only team in position to land a major star. In Chicago, the Bulls have emerged as a new contender for a certain forward out of New Orleans.

In an important update by Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Zion Williamson is the Bulls’ newest trade target, with team scouts having reportedly studied him in recent weeks. At 10th in the East (17-20), Chicago needs star power (among other things), and Zion could be the solution as a career 24.5 points per game scorer.

The 25-year-old power forward is currently in his sixth season in the NBA, averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks on 56.2% shooting in 23 games this season. The former No. 1 overall pick was once the face of the Pelicans franchise, but years of injuries and weight concerns have slowly degraded his value. That’s not to mention the burden of his five-year, $197.2 million contract (which expires in 2028).

Today, despite the drawbacks, his youth and skillset are still drawing interest from teams across the league. If the Pelicans seize the opportunity now, they can get what they can for him before his value dips even further.

At 17-20, 10th in the East, the Bulls need all the help they can get right now. Mostly, they just need a star to give them an identity and someone to build the team around. Even at this stage of his career, Zion’s presence carries weight, and his addition would give Bulls fans their first glimmer of hope in years. The question is, what would they have to give up in return?

Josh Giddey would likely be a requirement in the deal, along with someone like Tre Jones or Patrick Williams. In return, the Bulls get a young power forward with All-Star potential and an explosive game. His skillset would be an instant draw for Chicago natives, but he alone would not be enough to push the team into contention.

If the Bulls trade for Zion, we have to assume more moves will follow that further build up and develop the roster around his skills. Of course, with limited assets to spare, the Bulls would have to be selective in who they chose to play alongside Williamson.

Fortunately, with a ton of expiring contracts, the Bulls have the flexibility to initiate a small rebuild and remake the entire makeup of the team. That’s likely what will be necessary for them to maximize Zion’s arrival.

Most importantly, the Bulls would have to work with the young star on staying healthy and in shape throughout the season. With such an extensive history of absences, Zion’s durability will be the biggest factor in his success.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) dribbles against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images Fred VanVleet Could Play Again Just 7 Months After Season-Ending Injury
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like