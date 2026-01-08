Bulls Linked To Zion Williamson As Chicago Explores Buy-Low Trade Option

Following the Trae Young trade, the Washington Wizards aren’t the only team in position to land a major star. In Chicago, the Bulls have emerged as a new contender for a certain forward out of New Orleans.

In an important update by Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Zion Williamson is the Bulls’ newest trade target, with team scouts having reportedly studied him in recent weeks. At 10th in the East (17-20), Chicago needs star power (among other things), and Zion could be the solution as a career 24.5 points per game scorer.

The 25-year-old power forward is currently in his sixth season in the NBA, averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks on 56.2% shooting in 23 games this season. The former No. 1 overall pick was once the face of the Pelicans franchise, but years of injuries and weight concerns have slowly degraded his value. That’s not to mention the burden of his five-year, $197.2 million contract (which expires in 2028).

Today, despite the drawbacks, his youth and skillset are still drawing interest from teams across the league. If the Pelicans seize the opportunity now, they can get what they can for him before his value dips even further.

At 17-20, 10th in the East, the Bulls need all the help they can get right now. Mostly, they just need a star to give them an identity and someone to build the team around. Even at this stage of his career, Zion’s presence carries weight, and his addition would give Bulls fans their first glimmer of hope in years. The question is, what would they have to give up in return?

Josh Giddey would likely be a requirement in the deal, along with someone like Tre Jones or Patrick Williams. In return, the Bulls get a young power forward with All-Star potential and an explosive game. His skillset would be an instant draw for Chicago natives, but he alone would not be enough to push the team into contention.

If the Bulls trade for Zion, we have to assume more moves will follow that further build up and develop the roster around his skills. Of course, with limited assets to spare, the Bulls would have to be selective in who they chose to play alongside Williamson.

Fortunately, with a ton of expiring contracts, the Bulls have the flexibility to initiate a small rebuild and remake the entire makeup of the team. That’s likely what will be necessary for them to maximize Zion’s arrival.

Most importantly, the Bulls would have to work with the young star on staying healthy and in shape throughout the season. With such an extensive history of absences, Zion’s durability will be the biggest factor in his success.